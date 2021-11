Several Owatonna High School graduates are playing their collegiate fall sports late into the season as members of teams that have reached NCAA tournament play. Asia Buryska is on the Bemidji State women's soccer team that's in the Division II tournament on Friday, November 19. Zach Mensink plays for Wisconsin-La Crosse football that plays Saturday in the Division III tournament. Matt Williams is with Minnesota-Duluth who appears in the Division II football tournament this weekend.

6 DAYS AGO