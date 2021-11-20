ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China finds 43 anti-trust law violations involving Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s State Administration of Market Supervision found 43 cases that violated...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

China asks Didi to delist from U.S. on security fears – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Chinese regulators have asked top executives of ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc to devise a plan to delist from U.S. bourses on Security fears, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. China’s tech watchdog wants the management to take the company off New York Stock Exchange owing to concerns...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baidu#Jd Com#Yuan#Reuters#Antimonopoly
104.1 WIKY

Hong Kong and China move closer to partial border reopening

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong and Chinese authorities said a meeting on Thursday moved them closer to partially reopening the border between them, as the two governments dig their heels in as among the last in the world pursuing a zero-COVID-19 strategy. The global financial hub has followed Beijing’s...
CHINA
CNN

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating yet another headache for the global supply chain. China's growing isolation from the rest of the world — along with a deepening mistrust of foreign influence — may be to blame. Analysts say they...
INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

Why there's no real 'common prosperity' campaign in China

After a meeting led by President Xi Jinping in August 2021, China’s Communist Party released a media summary that spoke, in part, to the idea of “common prosperity.” Little is new in the communiqué itself, which reiterated the message that ensuring the broad sharing of China’s wealth among the Chinese people is critical to the party’s lasting rule. It acknowledged that sharing prosperity is a “long-term, difficult and complex” task and only gradual progress can be expected. And it alluded to some public spending policies benefiting the poor and middle class, but merely urged sub-national governments to “experiment” with such policies...
CHINA
AFP

Beijing asks ride-hailing giant Didi to delist from US: report

Regulators in China have asked ride-hailing giant Didi to draw up a plan to delist from the United States over data concerns, a report said Friday, as Beijing continues its tight scrutiny of domestic tech giants. Over the past year, several of the country's biggest companies -- including Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan -- have been swept up in a regulatory crackdown that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding massive influence on consumers' daily lives. A mammoth New York debut in June for Didi Chuxing was quickly overshadowed by an investigation by the Chinese cyber watchdog on the grounds of cybersecurity, launched just days after the listing. Bloomberg reported Friday that Chinese regulators now want Didi's executives to take the company off the New York Stock Exchange over worries about sensitive data leakage, citing people familiar with the matter.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
dallassun.com

US, EU fight against 'dirty' Chinese steel

Washington [US] November 24 (ANI) The US and European Union have ended a major tripping point with China in steel and aluminium sectors while managing the contentious tariff as well as dumping issue. According to Policy Research Group's Strategic Insight, the White House asserted that the deal will restrict 'countries...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Chinese city eases rules for developers amid cash crunch

The Chinese city of Chengdu has announced measures to make it easier for developers to sell properties, making it the first to loosen restrictions on the sector that has come under intense pressure following a debt crackdown by Beijing. The announcement comes after several real estate companies -- led by industry giant China Evergrande -- were plunged into financial crisis in the past year after China embarked on a regulatory drive to bring an end to speculation and leverage. That left them struggling to meet their debt obligations owing to the fact they could not offload properties or borrow more cash. But on Wednesday, the southwestern city said it would speed up approvals for home sales and property loans, while easing restrictions on the use of pre-sales proceeds.
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

China’s Kaisa offers bondholders option to exchange existing bonds with new bonds

(Reuters) – Chinese developer Kaisa Group said on Thursday it is offering bondholders an option to exchange their existing bonds with new bonds having an extended maturity, in an attempt to improve its financial stability and continue to stay afloat. The embattled property developer is offering exchange for at least...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

U.S. should not have any illusions about Taiwan, says China

BEIJING (Reuters) – There is no room for compromise over Taiwan and the United States should not have any illusions about this, China’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday, adding that Washington had of late made a series of “provocations” on several issues. China says the issue of Taiwan, which it...
FOREIGN POLICY
104.1 WIKY

Shanghai city reports three local COVID-19 confirmed cases

BEIJING (Reuters) – Shanghai city found three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms, Wu Jinglei, a local health official, told a news briefing. The three individuals were friends who had long period of being in close contact before their diagnosis, and it remains unclear whether they were linked to clusters in other parts of China, Wu said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

China plans methane emission controls in key industries

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will look into methane emissions in key industries, including coal mining, agriculture and petroleum, and publish a nationwide methane emission control action plan, the environment ministry said on Thursday. China and the United States, the world’s two biggest greenhouse gases emitters, unveiled a deal earlier this...
AGRICULTURE
104.1 WIKY

ADB to loan India $1.5 billion for COVID-19 vaccines

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $1.5 billion loan for Indian government to purchase COVID-19 vaccines, it said in a statement on Thursday. The ADB said the loan would fund at least 667 million vaccine doses for an estimated 317 million people, adding that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

India announces bill to ban cryptocurrencies

India's government will introduce a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies and create a framework for a central bank-backed digital money, parliament said in a shock announcement late Tuesday. India's central bank announced in June that it is working to introduce its own digital currency by the end of the year, while warning it has "serious concerns" about private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and others.
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy