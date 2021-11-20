Halo Infinite has gone gold

It’s time to gas up that warthog because Halo Infinite officially went gold Friday.

“Going gold” means that a video game’s initial development is complete and will meet its release date — so Halo Infinite is in next to no danger of being delayed again. Not sure fans would be able to stomach another delay, frankly, even if the surprise launch of the multiplayer would still likely tie them over.

There’s not been a mainline game in the series since 2015’s Halo 5. Hard to believe Halo Infinite is the first mainline series entry in over half a decade but here we are.

“We are mean and very, very green for December 8th,” Joseph Staten, head of creative at 343 Industries, said on Twitter. “Huge moment for the team and Halo fans. Even better, we’re just getting started.”

Staten worked on the series way back in the day when he was still at Bungie. For Halo’s 20th anniversary on Monday, Staten shared a story from the original game’s launch.

“Exactly 20 years ago, I was standing inside my local video game store, watching the first person in a long line of happy fans purchase their copy of Halo: Combat Evolved,” Staten said on Twitter. “And what a ride it’s been since then.”

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has everyone singing its praises, even if the battle pass still needs more work. So hopefully, the single-player campaign mode stacks up too. We certainly enjoyed it.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.