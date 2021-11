The Montana men’s basketball team lost big, 86-49, on the road at Mississippi State Saturday night. The Grizzlies struggled to find a flow on offense, while Mississippi State, which received votes in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, was on fire for most of the night in Starkville, Mississippi. The Bulldogs shot 32 of 61 from the field and 13 of 23 from 3-point range while the Grizzlies were held to 16 of 55 field-goal shooting and 9 of 31 from deep.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO