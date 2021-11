A Plains girl and her father were given the hunting opportunity of a lifetime, getting to stay at the Boone and Crockett Club's Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Ranch near Dupuyer, Montana, and hunt for her first deer on one of the surrounding ranches. Karissa French was one of five first-time hunters selected for this year's First Hunt on the Front event through the First Hunt Foundation. This was the third year the organization has held the hunt, and it brought in families from across Montana to help first-time hunters get a premier hunting experience, at no cost to them.

PLAINS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO