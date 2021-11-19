PharmAlliance Launches New Publication, Highlights Pharmacist-Driven Public Health Interventions During COVID-19

Humboldt County Public Health confirmed 39 new COVID-19 cases today — making 183 this week — with no new hospitalizations reported. Today's cases — which come on the heels of 204 confirmed last week — come after laboratories processed 349 samples with a test-positivity rate of 11.2 percent. After recording a test-positivity rate of 10.1 percent in July — the highest for any month since the pandemic began — the rate in Humboldt County jumped to 15.9 percent in August and 15.2 percent in September. In October, it dipped to 12.1 percent and, through the first 19 days of the month, it sits at 14.3 percent in November, still far outpacing those of the state (2 percent) and nation (5.4 percent).

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO