Chapel Hill, NC

PharmAlliance Launches New Publication, Highlights Pharmacist-Driven Public Health Interventions During COVID-19

unc.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEshelman School of Pharmacy The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill) PharmAlliance, a global collaboration of pharmacy schools from Monash University (Melbourne, Australia), University College London (London, U.K.), and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill recently launched a new quarterly newsletter called Policy Pulse on...

global.unc.edu

Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPMATTERS

MDHHS issues public health advisory urging masks as COVID-19 surges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Treating more COVID-19 patients than it ever has and amid a worsening statewide surge, Spectrum Health says it has moved to “red status,” focusing all of its efforts on dealing with the pandemic. Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan, announced the decision...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 633 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 633 cases today. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 153,681 cases and 1,733 deaths. The department says 47,448 residents have recovered and 96,000 are presumed recovered. An additional 8,412 people are isolating at home. The state is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Forbes

Public Health Should Use Data-Driven Tools To Combat Pandemics

Praduman Jain is CEO and founder of Vibrent Health, a digital health technology company powering the future of precision medicine. American Revolutionary War lore about the midnight ride of Paul Revere may not have gotten everything exactly right. Revere may have warned fellow patriots about the advance of British troops. However, he may not have shouted: “The British are coming! The British are coming!”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chapel Hill, NC
Health
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Coronavirus
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health continues to release weekly COVID-19 hospitalization report

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo released its weekly report on COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination rates Friday morning. Using data from three major local hospitals – the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and the Amarillo VA Healthcare System – the City of Amarillo reported 203 deaths from COVID-19 since Aug. 1. […]
AMARILLO, TX
krwc1360.com

Wright County Public Health Releases Weekly COVID-19 Dashboard

The weekly dashboard from Wright County Public Health shows no indication that COVID-19 in its many forms is slowing down in our area. The most recent weekly dashboard from Wright County for the period of November 5th through the 10th shows 681 new COVID cases in Wright County. 26 of those cases required hospitalization, 6 required ICU treatment. 10 deaths were reported.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Harvard Crimson

School of Public Health Panel Discusses Current State of Covid-19 Pandemic

The Harvard School of Public Health co-hosted an event with National Public Radio on the state of Covid-19 on Friday afternoon. By Ryan N. Gajarawala. Experts in immunology, epidemiology, and infectious diseases discussed the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic in a forum jointly presented by the Harvard School of Public Health and National Public Radio on Friday afternoon.
HARVARD, MA
#Unc#Global Health#Covid 19#Pharmalliance#Unc Chapel Hill#Monash University#University College London#Garfield S#Int J Pharm Prac
theriver953.com

VDH launches a new COVID-19 Health Equity Dashboard

A new dashboard from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) provides accurate information on the breakdown of ethnic groups is being reported by ABC and NBC news. Using rate ratios information the enhancement shows COVID-19’s impact on various communities. Along with demographics, community transmission, outbreaks, cases by vaccination status and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC4

How the COVID-19 pandemic has increased misinformation of public health

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – University of Utah Health doctors are discussing how misinformation has led people to decline COVID-19 vaccines, reject public health measures, and use unproven treatments. The nation’s trust in public health has significantly gone down during the pandemic. And U of U Health doctors are seeing this happening all […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
North Coast Journal

Public Health Confirms 39 New COVID-19 Cases, Health Officer's Return Expected Next Week

Humboldt County Public Health confirmed 39 new COVID-19 cases today — making 183 this week — with no new hospitalizations reported. Today's cases — which come on the heels of 204 confirmed last week — come after laboratories processed 349 samples with a test-positivity rate of 11.2 percent. After recording a test-positivity rate of 10.1 percent in July — the highest for any month since the pandemic began — the rate in Humboldt County jumped to 15.9 percent in August and 15.2 percent in September. In October, it dipped to 12.1 percent and, through the first 19 days of the month, it sits at 14.3 percent in November, still far outpacing those of the state (2 percent) and nation (5.4 percent).
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
southkernsol.org

COVID-19 booster recommended as Public Health warns about potential surge

With the winter surge upon us and flu season, the CDC recommends eligible people to get the booster shot. According to the Kern County Public Health Services Department, the California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT) shows a worst-case scenario of Kern County beginning another surge in early December 2021, reaching our peak on January 14, 2022 averaging 748 cases per day and hospitalizations peaking on January 20, 2022 with 559 hospitalizations.
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co Public Schools launch COVID-19 interactive data dashboard

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) launched a COVID-19 interactive data dashboard on the school system website today, Friday, Nov. 12, at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/covid-19-dashboard.   The dashboard features data on positive COVID-19 cases reported to CCPS from students and staff since the start of the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 30. Data includes cases reported to CCPS with […] The post Charles Co Public Schools launch COVID-19 interactive data dashboard appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Cass Public Health expands COVID-19 booster dose availability

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Cass Public Health is expanding the availability of booster doses for COVID-19 vaccine. Effective Tuesday, November 23rd, individuals will be able to receive first and second doses, as well as booster doses, during COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics. Hours of operation will be 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Tuesdays. Beginning December 3rd, additional walk-in clinics will be added on Fridays from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
FARGO, ND
smartertravel.com

10 COVID-19 Travel Tips from Public Health Experts

As COVID-19’s highly contagious Delta variant spreads and other coronavirus mutations continue to threaten, you might be nervous about traveling. If you don’t want to cancel your trip, there are some simple steps you can take to increase your chances of staying healthy while traveling. But don’t take it from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 study celebrates public health measures

A national study of Australians' responses to COVID-19 public health measures has found stories of hope, strength and acceptance for such protective measures as social distancing, hand hygiene and even lockdowns. Flinders University researchers, as part of a team of regional health experts in the Northern Territory, Queensland, Western Australia,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
myfox28columbus.com

Free COVID-19 test kits available at Franklin County Public Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Franklin County Public Health is distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Those interested can pick up free COVID-19 test kits on Monday, November 22 from 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Test kits are available at the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
KSNB Local4

The Two Rivers Public Health Department updates COVID-19 Risk Dial

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Two Rivers Public Health updated the weekly risk dial on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The risk dial remains in the red “Pandemic” level of risk. 384 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in TRPHD between November 10 - November 16. This is over 25 percent increase...
KEARNEY, NE
wosu.org

Columbus Public Health Offering Free COVID-19 Home Test Kits

Franklin County residents are encouraged to test for COVID-19 before attending Thanksgiving gatherings. Columbus Public Health is making that easier with free test kits that will be offered Tuesday from 11am to 6pm at the Celeste Center, 717 E. 17th Avenue. Residents can get up to 12 COVID-19 home test...
COLUMBUS, OH

