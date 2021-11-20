ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Data Analytics Trends

By Yousef Fatehpour
eWeek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData analytics has become a chief driver of competitive advantage in the last few years. Given its critical importance, it’s essential that businesses stay current with top trends in the data analytics space, along with how those trends influence a number of related technologies. Those related technologies include cloud...

www.eweek.com

eWeek

Predicting Cloud Trends for 2022: Migration, Multicloud and ESG

If you look to where cloud computing is likely heading in the year ahead, three key trends emerge, trends that span both technology and social concerns. Though it’s hard to predict something as fast-moving as how companies use cloud providers, below are my educated guesses for 2022. More Teams Will...
COMPUTERS
pymnts

Gearing up for IPO, MOD Pizza Looks to Voice Commerce, Data Analytics

Pizza chains, which typically relied heavily on off-premise sales even before quarantine, have been at the forefront of the restaurant industry’s digital shift. Now, Seattle-based fast-casual chain MOD Pizza, which has hundreds of locations across 29 states, is looking to parlay the learnings of the last couple of years into success on the public market.
FOOD & DRINKS
eWeek

What Is Edge Computing? Why It’s Important and How It Works

In a nutshell, edge computing is any computing that occurs on the edge of the network rather than in a centralized server. If you dig deeper into edge, you’ll see that edge computing deployments – often supported by cloud computing providers – are part of a distributed infrastructure, which enables the compute power to be closer to the people who produce or consume that data.
CELL PHONES
Forbes

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): The Lynchpin In Enterprise Data Analytics

Founder and Managing Principal of DBP Institute. I consult companies on how to transform technology and data into a valuable business asset. Delivering successful data analytics solutions that have a strong business impact is dependent on numerous factors such as culture, literacy, governance, technology, quality data, leadership and more. However, one key component that acts as a lynchpin in data analytics — i.e., the pivotal element that is the coherent source of support and stability is the key performance indicator (KPI). What is a KPI? Why does it hold such a significant position in data analytics? Finally, what can organizations do to design and build a robust KPI framework and deliver improved business performance from data analytics?
ECONOMY
eWeek

Three Ways Companies Can Achieve World-Class Data Maturity

For so much of the COVID-19 pandemic, tech companies demonstrated their agility as they pivoted to new circumstances. While rapid digital transformation and cloud deployment efforts were prioritized, massive amounts of data were amassed. A recent KPMG report found that 73 percent of technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) enterprises agree that most did not have time to think through the treasure trove of data they were creating for themselves.
ECONOMY
eWeek

How Tech Drives Digital Transformation

Clearly, some companies have embraced the power of technology at pivotal moments – such as the COVID-19 pandemic – to accelerate digital transformation and emerge stronger. Accenture research shows that technology is now more vital than ever to business success as it directly enables companies to not only survive, but even thrive during one of the most disruptive times in history.
TECHNOLOGY
eWeek

Guide to Data Pipelines

A data pipeline is a set of actions organized into processing steps that integrates raw data from multiple sources to one destination for storage, AI software, business intelligence (BI), data analytics, and visualization. Data pipelines play a core role in network operations. For example, a company might be looking to...
GOOGLE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
eWeek

Five Tips for Effective Digital Asset Management

It is a commonly known and accepted maxim in today’s world that you can’t manage what you can’t measure. While this applies in several different ways in our lives, it is especially true as it relates to digital asset management within any organization. If you’re not carefully monitoring your assets in your organization, then you’re not really managing them effectively, right?
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

Making Analytics Easier: Deciphering Data Titles

3 Important Data Titles, What They Do, and How to Interact with Them. As someone that doesn’t interact with an analytics team regularly, it can be confusing to see different data titles. What’s the difference between a data scientist and a data analyst? What does a data engineer do? What talents and skills do people in each of these positions bring to the table?
PYTHON
eWeek

Skuid Focuses on Streamlining Workflows Across Applications

Skuid, which stands for scalable kit for user interface design, is a no-code, drag-and-drop cloud platform that combines data from multiple sources within an organization to create customized apps, pages, and reports. With Skuid, organizations can bring data from all their systems into one system of engagement, explained Ken McElrath, founder and chief strategy officer at Skuid.
SOFTWARE
triad-city-beat.com

Using analytics and data science for a better online listing for your business

Creating awareness about a business is a very relevant part of making sure that the business thrives long. Through the pandemic, many people were out of work with companies shutting down or downsizing because they could not meet their deadlines, and people were not looking to make changes the way they were in the past. In the initial days of the pandemic, people spent as much time at home as possible because they did not want to catch the Coronavirus, which was spreading through in-person interaction with others. Additionally, companies were switching to remote working, and while that worked well for many, the first few months had most people feeling like they were not meeting their deadlines, and work came to a standstill.
INTERNET
aithority.com

Revenera Monetization Monitor Research Reviews Trends In Software Usage Analytics And Monetization

70 percent of software suppliers collect usage data, but only 26 percent believe they do it very well. Revenera, producer of leading solutions that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters, released the Revenera Monetization Monitor: Software Usage Analytics 2021 report. Part of an annual series, this report identifies best practices for collecting and analyzing software usage data, as demonstrated by the 26 percent of respondents who report the ability to collect this very well (a number that jumps to 38 percent for suppliers using a commercial software usage analytics solution).
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

Google offering Data Analytics apprenticeship in Hyderabad, Apply now

Google is offering a Data Analytics apprenticeship at its Hyderabad location. This will be an in-office job role and the role is not eligible for immigration sponsorship. Here are all the official details as per the latest. listing:. Overview. The Google Data Analytics Apprenticeship is a 24-month programme that provides...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

LogicSource Announces New Capabilities to OneMarket Insights Data Analytics Platform

Procurement technology now offers supplier diversity enrichment, enhanced data visualization, advanced reporting capabilities and more. LogicSource, the leader in procurement services and technology, announced enhancements to its spend and data analytics platform, OneMarket Insights. The new enhancements empower procurement users with additional data enrichments, new visualization functionality and advanced reporting...
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Bidtellect reports 4 data management and analytics benefits using HPE Ezmeral

--Fast and easy migration to HPE’s data fabric saves money and improves performance, functionality, and security-- As is true for many companies that started their big data strategy on Hadoop and have been using it for years, Bidtellect was unexpectedly presented with a high renewal bill for support from their vendor. The bill motivated Bidtellect to migrate to a new vendor on which to run their cloud data management and analytics.
SOFTWARE
ExecutiveBiz

Galvanize to Train DLA Personnel in Data Analytics

Galvanize, a subsidiary of education services company Stride, has been selected to provide data science and analytics training services to Defense Logistics Agency personnel over the next year. DLA enlisted the Galvanize to help hone agency employees’ technical skills in analyzing information and extracting insights, the company said Tuesday. The...
MILITARY
Infoworld

Fulfilling the Promise of Data Analytics: IT Leaders Focus on Quality, Business Buy-In

Organizations understand the value of data analytics, but many are struggling to realize the potential of data-driven decision-making because of basic challenges like data governance, quality, and consistency. Participants in a recent virtual round table said they also often run up against constituents who don’t take full advantage of the available capabilities. IT leaders recommended simplifying data management, and focusing on business-driven use cases.
ECONOMY
The Drum

How AI-driven predictive analytics will benefit marketers in the new data economy

Marketers are all too aware of the issues that are driving us towards a new data economy. Google’s restrictions on the third-party cookie are looming large, and have already placed a greater onus on brands to reconfigure their relationships with publishers and other suppliers of first-party data while also building and enriching their own customer information.
SOFTWARE

