Economy

China finds 43 anti-trust law violations involving Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s State Administration of Market Supervision found 43 cases that violated...

kfgo.com

kfgo.com

China asks Didi to delist from U.S. on security fears – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Chinese regulators have asked top executives of ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc to devise a plan to delist from U.S. bourses on Security fears, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. China’s tech watchdog wants the management to take the company off New York Stock Exchange owing to concerns...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Australia says China’s ‘alarming’ actions at odds with peaceful rhetoric

CANBERRA (Reuters) – China’s “alarming” actions do not match its rhetoric about promoting peace and prosperity in the region, Australia’s defence minister said on Friday after a Chinese navy ship was tracked sailing through the country’s exclusive economic zone. Defence Minister Peter Dutton listed China’s militarisation of the South China...
CHINA
kfgo.com

Hong Kong and China move closer to partial border reopening

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong and Chinese authorities said a meeting on Thursday moved them closer to partially reopening the border between them, as the two governments dig their heels in as among the last in the world pursuing a zero-COVID-19 strategy. The global financial hub has followed Beijing’s...
CHINA
CNN

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating yet another headache for the global supply chain. China's growing isolation from the rest of the world — along with a deepening mistrust of foreign influence — may be to blame. Analysts say they...
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

What investors are saying about the new virus variant

SYDNEY/TOKYO (Reuters) – Asian stocks suffered their sharpest drop in three months on Friday and oil prices tumbled after the detection of a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying toward the safety of bonds, the yen and the dollar. [MKTS/GLOB]. Little is known of the variant, detected in South...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Japan PM Kishida urges companies to raise wages by 3% or more

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday urged companies whose earnings have recovered pre-pandemic levels to raise wages by 3% or more at their labour talks next spring as he aims to achieve a virtuous cycle of growth and wealth distribution. Kishida told his “new capitalism” panel...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Indonesia jobs law ruling could dim investment outlook, experts say

JAKARTA (Reuters) – A court ruling in Indonesia against a new jobs creation law could dim its investment outlook, experts said on Friday, in a potential blow to President Joko Widodo’s drive to boost investment and reduce the economy’s reliance on consumption. The Constitutional Court on Thursday ordered the government...
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Why there's no real 'common prosperity' campaign in China

After a meeting led by President Xi Jinping in August 2021, China’s Communist Party released a media summary that spoke, in part, to the idea of “common prosperity.” Little is new in the communiqué itself, which reiterated the message that ensuring the broad sharing of China’s wealth among the Chinese people is critical to the party’s lasting rule. It acknowledged that sharing prosperity is a “long-term, difficult and complex” task and only gradual progress can be expected. And it alluded to some public spending policies benefiting the poor and middle class, but merely urged sub-national governments to “experiment” with such policies...
CHINA
kfgo.com

Japan’s finance ministry takes punitive action vs Mizuho over forex law

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s finance ministry on Friday ordered the banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group to take corrective measures over its breach of the country’s foreign exchange law and submit prevention measures by Dec. 17. During one of its eight system failures this year, Mizuho failed to comply with...
WORLD
AFP

Beijing asks ride-hailing giant Didi to delist from US: report

Regulators in China have asked ride-hailing giant Didi to draw up a plan to delist from the United States over data concerns, a report said Friday, as Beijing continues its tight scrutiny of domestic tech giants. Over the past year, several of the country's biggest companies -- including Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan -- have been swept up in a regulatory crackdown that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding massive influence on consumers' daily lives. A mammoth New York debut in June for Didi Chuxing was quickly overshadowed by an investigation by the Chinese cyber watchdog on the grounds of cybersecurity, launched just days after the listing. Bloomberg reported Friday that Chinese regulators now want Didi's executives to take the company off the New York Stock Exchange over worries about sensitive data leakage, citing people familiar with the matter.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

US, EU fight against 'dirty' Chinese steel

Washington [US] November 24 (ANI) The US and European Union have ended a major tripping point with China in steel and aluminium sectors while managing the contentious tariff as well as dumping issue. According to Policy Research Group's Strategic Insight, the White House asserted that the deal will restrict 'countries...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Chinese city eases rules for developers amid cash crunch

The Chinese city of Chengdu has announced measures to make it easier for developers to sell properties, making it the first to loosen restrictions on the sector that has come under intense pressure following a debt crackdown by Beijing. The announcement comes after several real estate companies -- led by industry giant China Evergrande -- were plunged into financial crisis in the past year after China embarked on a regulatory drive to bring an end to speculation and leverage. That left them struggling to meet their debt obligations owing to the fact they could not offload properties or borrow more cash. But on Wednesday, the southwestern city said it would speed up approvals for home sales and property loans, while easing restrictions on the use of pre-sales proceeds.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

JPMorgan's Dimon regrets joke about China's Communist Party

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon told an audience he made a joke about his bank outlasting the Communist Party while in Hong Kong, according to a video seen by The Wall Street Journal. "I was just in Hong Kong and I made a joke that the Communist Party is celebrating its hundredth year. So is JPMorgan. I'd make you a bet we last longer," Dimon said in the video. "I can't say that in China. They probably are listening anyway," he said while laughing, the newspaper reported on Wednesday. Dimon recalled the moment in response to an audience question about doing business in China at an event Tuesday at Boston College. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian sidestepped a question about Dimon's remarks at a daily news conference in Beijing and dismissed media reports of it as an attempt to draw readers. "I regret and should not have made that comment," Dimon said Wednesday. "I was trying to emphasize the strength and longevity of our company." Dimon traveled to Hong Kong last week. The bank has 4,000 employees there.
ECONOMY
AFP

India announces bill to ban cryptocurrencies

India's government will introduce a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies and create a framework for a central bank-backed digital money, parliament said in a shock announcement late Tuesday. India's central bank announced in June that it is working to introduce its own digital currency by the end of the year, while warning it has "serious concerns" about private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and others.
INDIA

