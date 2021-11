In less than 24 hours, the Philadelphia Union begins what they hope will be the first of four matches in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Philly kicks off its 2021 playoff campaign Saturday afternoon against the only team they’ve ever beaten in the playoffs, New York Red Bulls. The Union is now a playoff regular in MLS’ eastern conference, but they have never been able to make a real run past the first round or conference semifinals. Could this 2021 Union squad be the one to do so? They appear ready to start a playoff run!

