Last night at the Latin GRAMMY’s Person of the Year Gala honoring Rubén Blades the one and only Christina Aguilera started the night full of amazing performances. Aguilera absolutely rocked her performance, showcasing her amazing voice, Spanish, and talent. And tonight the international legend will hit the stage at the Latin GRAMMYs for the first time in more than 20 years. The world will get to watch the first live performance of her new single “Pa Mis Muchachas,” alongside Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole. The singer is one of the few artists who has found success in the American market and the Latin market and she has won at both the GRAMMYs and Latin GRAMMYs to prove it. Take look back at how she did it below:

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO