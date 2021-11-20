ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation May Spark a Fed-Induced ‘Taper Tantrum’

Cover picture for the articleWith headline inflation now topping 6%, the highest in...

Inman.com

Fed stands ready to accelerate tapering of mortgage purchases

Policymakers at the Federal Reserve are prepared to accelerate the Fed’s timetable for tapering its support for mortgage markets if inflation continues to run higher than the their objectives. Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s last meeting released Wednesday reveal that some policymakers are worried that the current plan...
AFP

Meeting minutes show divide within Fed over inflation threat

At the meeting where they announced the rollback of their pandemic stimulus measures, some Federal Reserve officials wanted swifter action and worried about price increases, according to minutes released Wednesday. The Fed earlier this month announced it would begin the process of tapering its monthly purchases of bonds and securities meant to help the economy weather the Covid-19 downturn, at a pace that would put the central bank on track to end them entirely by the middle of next year. The announcement came as inflation climbs well above the Fed's two-percent target, upping pressure on top officials including Chair Jerome Powell who have said the price increases will be temporary and hiking rates too early could prevent jobless people from being rehired. "A number of participants discussed the risk that, in light of recent elevated levels of inflation, the public's longer-term expectations of inflation might increase to a level above that consistent with the committee's longer-run inflation objective," according to minutes from the November 2-3 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
Forbes

Inflation, Interest Rates, And The Fed

Inflation can be defined as a general increase in prices and a decline in the purchasing value of money. If not kept under control, inflation could hamper economic growth and result in reduced living standards for individuals. As it stands now, inflationary pressures persist in the U.S. economy, with some pressures proving to be less transitory than others. According to CNBC, one such persisting area relates to energy prices as Americans are now paying the highest amount at the gas pump than they have since October 2014. In addition, the average price for a regular gallon of gasoline in the U.S. is currently 55% higher than it was just one year ago. Other areas, such as lodging and travel, are proving to be more transitory and related to the initial surge in demand following the economic re-openings from the COVID-19 pandemic.
FOXBusiness

Fed prepared to hike interest rates if inflation remains elevated, minutes show

Federal Reserve officials raised concern last month about hotter-than-expected inflation and signaled they could raise interest rates if consumer prices continue to soar. Minutes from the U.S. central bank's Nov. 2-3 meeting show that policymakers are prepared to hike rates from the current rock-bottom level to prevent high inflation from becoming entrenched in the U.S. economy.
Reuters

Fed to kick off faster tapering plan from January - Goldman Sachs

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely double the pace of tapering its monthly bond purchases from January to $30 billion, and wind down its pandemic-era bond buying scheme by mid-March, Goldman Sachs strategists said in a daily note on Thursday. "The increased openness to accelerating...
stockxpo.com

Fed Officials Debated Inflation Concerns, Taper Pace at Meeting

Federal Reserve officials signaled greater doubts at their meeting earlier this month over how long it would take for elevated inflation to abate and how soon they would need to raise interest rates to cool the economy. The Fed closed a chapter on its aggressive pandemic policy response when it...
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound / Dollar Outlook: Faster Fed Taper Puts 1.3170 in Pipeline

As USD lifted by prospect of faster Fed policy shift. San Francisco Fed latest to mull a faster QE taper. After inflation rises at accelerated pace in October. Above: File image. San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly. Impact source: Commonwealth Club of California. The Pound to Dollar rate was...
104.1 WIKY

With Fed’s Powell renominated, focus turns to speed of bond-buying taper

(Reuters) – As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell looks forward to four more years at the helm of the world’s most powerful central bank, attention is turning to whether he and his fellow policymakers will have to wean the U.S. economy off emergency support faster in the face of high inflation.
Seeking Alpha

Fed 'Taper' Is Good News For The Bond Market

Liquidity globally, from both Central Banks and Governments, has started reversing heading into 2022. Investors are fretting over the prospect of a “Fed Taper,” but history shows such will likely be good news for the bond market. Currently, it doesn’t seem that way, with rates rising post-announcement. As noted by CNBC:
