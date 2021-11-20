Mitch Kupchak: Miles Bridges Has Emerged as a Leader For the Hornets

Hornets GM and President of Basketball Operations Mitch Kupchak joined Kyle Bailey on Friday’s edition of The Clubhouse to discuss the Hornets 4 game winning streak, and where he sees this Hornets team and their progress at the moment.

Mitch started with the Hornets tough West Coast swing and how the team has improved on defense as he said going into the road trip he was hoping to get 2 wins and even though they only got 1 Mitch pointed out that the win against Memphis really started the trend of an improved defensive play as he broke down that the play needs to continue going forward.

Kyle later asked about Miles Bridges and his play on the final year of his rookie contract as Mitch said they couldn’t agree on a deal before the season, but they have been very impressed with his play so far and with his talent alongside him still only being 23 makes Mitch want to have Miles for the long haul as he sees him as a leader in the locker room and he’s emerged as a big part of this organization.

Mitch also touched on the Hornets continuing to be in the market for a big man as he told Kyle:

“We’re always going to keep our eye on the market especially when we get closer to the trade deadline, but in order to get something good you have to give up something good. You can’t just trick the GM’s in the NBA.”

When it came to some of the surprises this season he has been pleased with the play of Cody Martin and thinks him no longer playing beside his brother Caleb has actually helped both parties. Mitch also pointed out that he has been pleasantly surprised with the progress of both Nick Richards and Jalen McDaniels.