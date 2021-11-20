ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Friday Night Logue: Jaguars Defense is Fun Again

By Gus Logue
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upwJJ_0d2SSjQQ00

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense ranked dead last in expected points added per play allowed before its week 7 bye. Since then, it ranks eighth, and that includes Seattle’s 31-point outburst on Halloween.

In the past two weeks (both games against AFC rivals with top-10 offenses, mind you) the Jaguars have allowed -0.139 EPA per play and 4.69 yards per play -- both rates would rank second-best in the league this season.

Defensive coordinator Joe Cullen changed just one small detail: the alignment of the strong safety. According to Sports Info Solutions, the Jaguars played with one deep safety on 53% of snaps before the bye and 26% after the bye. That’s the difference between the seventh-highest and sixth-lowest rates in the league, respectively.

With the strong safety playing deep more often, Jacksonville was able to halt Buffalo’s passing attack with a bevy of Cover 2 and constant pressure. But playing that safety deep meant losing a gap in the run game, and while the Jaguars easily managed against the Bills’ feeble run game, they had a tough test in week 10 against Jonathan Taylor and the Colts.

Taylor showed that he’s a different beast on Sunday’s very first play from scrimmage. There’s a running lane the size of a school bus at the point of handoff, but instead of hitting the gas, Taylor leans towards the opening ever so slightly to make Myles Jack step in that direction. After giving his left tackle more time and a better angle to block Jack, Taylor simply evaporates the pursuit angles of both safeties.

This is what setting up your blocks looks like, and it happens to be coupled with some of the most explosive legs in the league.

The Colts ran another zone run play on its next possession, and this time Taylor immediately went pedal to the medal. Zach Pascal’s motion made Damien Wilson over pursue and by the time Josh Allen got to the hole Taylor was long gone.

On both plays, the backside defensive tackle got double-teamed and Taylor was able to take advantage of the smallest missteps by the linebackers. But those were the only such instances all day, as Taylor gained just 62 yards on his other 19 carries with none going for more than eight.

There was no additional adjustment by Cullen or dominant individual performance -- the Jaguars defensive line just came to play. From DaVon Hamilton blowing up the backfield, to Malcolm Brown splitting double teams, to Adam Gotsis penetrating gaps, to Josh Allen racking up tackles for loss, Jacksonville’s interior defense was borderline impenetrable for much of the day.

With nowhere to go, Taylor broke zero tackles and recorded his lowest average yards after contact (1.5) of the past two months. His two big runs displayed incredible traits, but they were routinely neutralized by Jacksonville’s front.

The success of the past two weeks hasn’t been a result of timely penalties or lucky bounces or poor weather. The Jaguars defense is playing legitimately good football (which seemed impossible after the past couple of years, let alone the beginning of this season), and the defensive line is leading the charge. The hiring of Joe Cullen looks better and better every passing week.

Other Thoughts

  • While its defense has quietly played great since its bye, Jaguars discourse has centered around an offense that’s scored three touchdowns in the same number of games. I think the biggest problem is undoubtedly the lack of separation and general execution by receivers downfield, but if anyone is to shoulder the blame, it’s the front office for failing to surround its franchise quarterback with adequate pass-catchers. Don’t blame the beer at the party for tasting bad, blame the person who brought it for not getting better ones.
  • Raheem Mostert’s knee injury earlier this season was a kind of a big deal (San Diego, San Francisco, close enough), as his perimeter speed plays a large part in Shanahan toying with opposing linebackers and the Niners offense in general. Rookie Elijah Mitchell has been able to step into Mostert’s role nicely for San Francisco, but if he can’t play due to his recent finger surgery then Damien Wilson and Myles Jack should have an easier time on Sunday. Mitchell is a game time decision and an important name to watch leading up to kickoff.
  • A bet I like for Sunday: George Kittle over 62.5 receiving yards (per DraftKings). The last time Jacksonville faced an actual receiving threat at tight end was against Miami when Mike Gesicki went off for 115 yards and eight catches on nine targets. Damien Wilson and Rudy Ford are still starting, so I still have little faith in the Jaguars to be able to cover over the middle of the field against one of the league’s best tight ends and offensive schemers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Wilson
Person
George Kittle
On3.com

Cowboys ejected player takes shot at refs following controversial call

A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Logue#American Football#Jaguars Defense Is#Afc#Sports Info Solutions
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
600 ESPN El Paso

Jarvis Landry Sends Subtle Shots At Baker Mayfield

The saga with Baker Mayfield and his wide receivers continues onward. Whoever thought it was over with the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. was wrong, because now Jarvis Landry has spoken up on his quarterback. He states how he does everything right on Sundays and doesn't know why he isn't getting the ball. He also was asked about why the passing game isn't working and he responded with a no answer of no I don't I'm sorry.
NFL
FanBuzz

Dalvin Cook’s Girlfriend is an Up-and-Coming Rapper Named “Tokyo Jetz”

Dalvin Cook runs like a man on a mission. Sure, he has speed and moves. But, his ferocity is what makes him one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Cook was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft precisely for these reasons. The Vikings needed a running threat, and the Florida State University product fit the bill.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Adrian Peterson might have just played in his final NFL game

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore drops truth bomb on ugly situation with Patriots before trade

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore has a lot of things to settle with his former team, the New England Patriots, when they meet on Week 9 this Sunday. Of course he’ll be more than motivated to show the Patriots that they made a mistake trading him–saying earlier that he has “a lot extra” motivation heading to the contest. But more than that, he’ll be ready to remind them how poorly they treated him and handled his injury.
NFL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Issues Statement After Being Fired By Giants

Jason Garrett’s days as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants have come to an end. Joe Judge and the Giants fired Garrett on Tuesday afternoon. The news come less than 24 hours after New York’s offense mustered just 10 points in a 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers on Monday night.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
515
Followers
855
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy