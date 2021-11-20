No. 20 Maryland edges Hofstra 69-67 on late free throws

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. - The Drexel Dragons fell short to the Hofstra Pride in the 2021 CAA Semifinals, 2-1 on Thursday night in Hempstead, N.Y. Drexel and the Pride both scored a goal in the first half. Hofstra struck first in the 12th minute of the game. Matthew Vowinkle tapped a loose ball into the back of the net to give the hosts a lead. Drexel then knotted the game at one in the 18th minute with one of the team's best goals of the season. All-CAA third team recipient Kyle Tucker played the ball into the center of the field and found a wide-open Daniel Nesseler, who sent a shot past the Hofstra keeper.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO