No. 20 Maryland edges Hofstra 69-67 on late free throws

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its latest rankings for the 2021 season on Tuesday night. Clemson (8-3, 6-2 ACC) cracked the fourth set of College Football Playoff rankings, coming in at No. (...)
The Xfinity Center is Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Matt Brady’s doctor’s office, and the players are his patients. For the past 17 years, Brady has been called the “shot doctor” because of his specialty in fixing players’ shooting form. During Brady’s time in College Park, players like senior guard Eric Ayala and junior forward Donta Scott have become frequent clients with the ...
Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday, a clip surfaced of Alabama head coach ranting about why he doesn’t particularly like the media and how negativity affects student athletes. In response, West Virginia punter Tyler Sumpter posted the video on social media with the following message: “Someone had to say it. We...
First and foremost, Happy Thanksgiving, Buckeye Nation. With so much going on this week including The Game, it can almost get lost in the shuffle. There’s a lot to be thankful for, but in this regard, the focus on Ohio State and their recruiting efforts offers plenty of reasons to give thanks.
Manny Bates’ absence means NC State is having to adjust a lot more early in the season than it would like, but so far the adjusting is coming with wins. In a tie game with less than 10 seconds left this afternoon, Dereon Seabron was fouled on a drive to the rim and calmly sank both free throws with two seconds remaining, pushing NC State past a tough Colgate squad.
With Blinn College’s late-game lead melting away, Calvin Carpenter found ice in his veins. The sophomore wing drained a pair of free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining Tuesday night and the Buccaneer defense held firm to outlast Temple College 84-81 in non-conference action at the Kruse Center in Brenham. “It...
According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, the “current expectation” at Arizona State is Herm Edwards will remain the head coach next season. For a while, it seemed as if the Sun Devils were going to be one of the Power Five programs with a job opening per Zenitz. Now, they will keep Edwards.
Cullen Walker two clutch free throws ice the game as the All Saints Trojans defeated Lucas Christian, 40-38, on Tuesday at Brookshire Gym. Walker led the Trojans with 15 points while Cameron Reed added 12. Also scoring for All Saints were Paul Ceccoli (8), Mill Walters (3) and Dawson Thames...
The head coaching carousel is alive and well in college football, and the offseason hasn’t even arrived. With Florida, LSU and USC among the premium jobs open at this point, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd, where he predicted who each of those three teams will hire as their next head coach.
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. - The Drexel Dragons fell short to the Hofstra Pride in the 2021 CAA Semifinals, 2-1 on Thursday night in Hempstead, N.Y. Drexel and the Pride both scored a goal in the first half. Hofstra struck first in the 12th minute of the game. Matthew Vowinkle tapped a loose ball into the back of the net to give the hosts a lead. Drexel then knotted the game at one in the 18th minute with one of the team's best goals of the season. All-CAA third team recipient Kyle Tucker played the ball into the center of the field and found a wide-open Daniel Nesseler, who sent a shot past the Hofstra keeper.
ANN ARBOR — Seton Hall pulled off one of its biggest wins in school history and coach Kevin Willard simply shrugged his shoulders because he was not surprised by the result. Jared Rhoden scored 16 points, helping the Pirates rally to beat No. 4 Michigan 67-65 on Tuesday night. It...
Tustin players and Coach Ringo Bossenmeyer celebrate after a 51-49 victory over Calvary Chapel Friday night. (Photo Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Tustin’s boys basketball team won its third straight game to start the season defeating Calvary Chapel 51-49 Friday night to advance into the championship game of the Luis Macias Varsity Tournament at Santa Ana High School.
(WACH) - The South Carolina men's basketball team stopped a UAB comeback late in the game to end the night with a 66-63 win. The Gamecocks kept it close in the early minutes of the game, but pulled away at the half 35-25. The Blazers responded later in the second...
OLEAN, N.Y. — Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes scored 17 points apiece and No. 23 St. Bonaventure rallied to beat Canisius 69-60 on Sunday night. Jalen Adaway added 16 points for St. Bonaventure (2-0) in his season debut after he was suspended for the season opener for an NCAA rule violation.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Kolek didn’t know if he’d be healthy enough to play Monday. He ended up delivering the biggest play of the night to give coach Shaka Smart his first signature victory at Marquette. Kolek converted a steal into a go-ahead layup with 18 seconds left and Marquette forced 26 turnovers for a 67-66 comeback victory over No. 10 Illinois.
On Friday, Nov. 12, the Villanova women’s basketball team lost their second straight game to open the season, falling at the University of Maryland, 88-67. The #4 Maryland Terrapins now have a record of 2-0, while the Wildcats are now 0-2. The Wildcats were able to slow down the Terrapins...
Near the end of the first quarter, forward/guard Angel Reese was a standout player for No. 4 Maryland women’s basketball. Reese had two deflections, the second of which led to a Maryland fast break and a putback two, a bucket that got the fans at Xfinity Center on their feet.
