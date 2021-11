Former TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson and his wife, Kelsey, took to social media earlier this week to express their gratitude to Fort Worth and TCU fans. “After 24 years, Kelsey and I are at a loss of words to describe how we feel about Fort Worth and TCU,” Patterson’s post read, according to a report in 247Sports. “This is why it has taken me so long to respond. We just want to say thank you for your friendship and support. To all the players and staff that are our friends, we love you and thank you for all of your time, hard work and effort. They say it takes a village and that is absolutely true. Lastly, I want to thank my family for their sacrifices so that I could do something that I absolutely loved to do. Always your friends, Kelsey and Gary.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO