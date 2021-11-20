ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, NC

Graham Police Department gets federal funds to hire six full-time officers

By Alliyah Sims
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORfMR_0d2SNyxM00

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Graham police chief is looking to strengthen the relationship between officers and the community.

$750,000 will help the department put six new full-time officers on patrol in neighborhoods.

It’s the first federal grant they’ve received since 1996 to recruit officers to the department.

Unlike other law enforcement agencies in the Piedmont Triad, Graham’s police force is fully staffed with 40 sworn officers.

“The last time our city received a hiring grant for police officers I believe was 1996 and we had the ability to onboard 5 police officers at that time,” Police Chief Kristy Cole said.

Cole was one of those officers sworn in during that grant cycle.

She knows firsthand getting more officers on the street will create opportunities to build more community trust.

“I was able to secure resources that those families needed, to address quality of life issues, and some of those resources weren’t necessarily police related,” Cole said. “So being a community policing officer and establishing the connections, the human connections, with our community, it’s policing at a different level. You’re making a difference. Asides from just responding when someone dials 911.”

The department in the past has faced public backlash following protests in October last year.

They garnered national attention after a Confederate statue rally in downtown Graham.

Cole says it was a learning experience and helped the department grow.

“Community expectations of police operations don’t always align and establishing and having an open line of communication with your community is critical to support from your community when those operations and expectations do clash, and that’s something that we learned,” she said. “We learned the relationships and partnerships within our community, that they weren’t as strong as we needed them to be.”

The $750,000 C.O.P.S. grant will pay for the six officers for three years,

It takes about five months to get new recruits through the police academy, and Cole admits it’s not as easy as it once was.

“We have big businesses moving into town. That does make me nervous right? Amazon or UPS starting salaries are more than what they are for starting salaries for police candidates. It can be challenging, and I think police departments in the future are going to face crisis when it comes to police recruiting,” Cole said.

She says although policing has its challenges the department will work to continue to establish trust, and relationships throughout the city.

“I want our community policing initiative to live much longer than just the grant cycle, and I want it to be a way of life for our officers who join our PD in the city of Graham,” Cole said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Graham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Graham, NC
FOX8 News

Kernersville Officer Sean Houle who survived multiple gunshots in line of duty to retire with K-9; ‘God’s redirecting my life’

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Kernersville Officer Sean Houle and his K-9 partner Jax will be retiring as the officer navigates life after the injuries he suffered in the line of duty nine months ago. Houle was shot in the head, neck and hand while he tried to arrest an individual outside of an apartment complex. […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Departments#Police Academy#Graham Police Department#Wghp#Triad#Confederate
FOX8 News

1 person shot on Boulder Drive in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting at an Archdale home. Officials received a call just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning about shots being fired near the 5000 block of Boulder Drive, near the corner of Boulder Drive and Stoney Creek Drive. One person was taken […]
ARCHDALE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX8 News

Drivers of oversized vehicles parked along Greensboro city streets could be hit with steep fines

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A newly-revised Greensboro ordinance means drivers of oversized vehicles parked along city streets could be hit with a steep fine or worse. It comes after multiple complaints, primarily in neighborhoods. “When they’re entering their neighborhoods trying to make it home, trying to get there safe, the tractor-trailers and the long trailers […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

New details signal Toyota battery plant at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite ‘wouldn’t be surprise’

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – We have our latest signals that those plans for Toyota to open a battery manufacturing facility at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite may be real. The Greensboro-Randolph Megasite Foundation, in an application to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to do site work on its 1,800-plus acres near Liberty, described “an approximate 1,000-acre […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy