ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Report: Unvaccinated Athletes Will be Prohibited From Entering Canada

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jheP_0d2SNnUb00

New federal legislation will reportedly give the Toronto Raptors a big of a home-court advantage in the new year.

According to the minister of public safety Marco Mendicino, unvaccinated professional and amateur athletes will no longer be able to travel to Canada as of January 15.

"As of January 15th, there will no longer be an exemption in place for professional and amateur athletes," he said, per the CBC.

Professional athletes have so far been granted national interest exemptions, allowing them to cross the border as long as they adhere to strict quarantine rules upon arrival in Canada. NBA players are only allowed to leave their hotel for team activities. Any violation of those rules could result in up to six months in prison and/or a fine of $750,000.

NBA players have largely been accepting of the vaccine with vaccine update over 90%, higher than the general population in both Canada and the United States. There are, however, a few notable holdouts including Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving who has yet to play this season because of his unvaccinated status. Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal had not been vaccinated as of late September and Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac had spoken out against the vaccine prior to the season.

The Raptors reached 100% fully-vaccinated prior to the season.

Toronto will play 16 home games after January 15.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jonathan Isaac
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Marco Mendicino
AllRaptors

Scottie Barnes Cleared to Return

The Toronto Raptors got some good news Thursday morning as team doctors have approved Scottie Barnes' return for Friday night. The 20-year-old rookie missed Toronto's last two games with a right thumb sprain he suffered last Saturday night. X-rays following the game came back negative and after a few days of rest, he returned to practice Thursday.
NBA
AllRaptors

Raptors Finding Success Through International Diversity

As Toronto Raptors practice wraps up there’s a group or two, three, sometimes four or more players that stay behind for a little while to get in some extra work. They stand across from one another or gather around in a circle depending on the numbers and let the basketballs fall to the ground as if to become soccer balls.
NBA
AllRaptors

OG Anunoby Stars as Raptors Shock Knicks With Come From Behind Victory

There was a look of surprise on Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse's face as he read over the box score from Monday night's 113-104 victory over the New York Knicks. Knowing Nurse, it couldn't have been the career-high 36 points from OG Anunoby that shocked him. It's not that Anunoby's 13-for-27 shooting night and total takeover for the Raptors wasn't impressive, it's that Nurse doesn't care so much about any one player's offensive performance. Instead, he was looking at the lopsided shot disparity that favored the Raptors, who outshot the Knicks 99 to 76, thanks to two other numbers Nurse obsesses over, 16 forced turnovers, and 13 offensive rebounds.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The Toronto Raptors#Cbc#Nba
AllRaptors

Kevin Durant Holds No Grudges Ahead of 1st Return to Toronto Since 2019 Injury

Kevin Durant doesn't appear to hold any grudges against Toronto Raptors fans. Just two years after Raptors fans infamously cheered while Durant, then with the Golden State Warriors, tore his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals, the now Brooklyn Nets superstar said he's thrilled to be back in Toronto and playing in front of Raptors faithful for the first time since the injury.
NBA
AllRaptors

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Wizards

The Toronto Raptors (5-3) are getting set for a 7 p.m. ET rematch against the Washington Wizards (5-2) on Wednesday night. Precious Achiuwa's continued struggles over the past two games should certainly force Toronto to make a starting lineup swap and substitute Khem Birch into the starting center spot. Birch has been steadier than Achiuwa so far and while he won't make some of the flashy plays of his younger counterpart, Birch also won't make as many mistakes.
NBA
AllRaptors

Scottie Barnes Doesn't Flinch, Sealing Raptors Victory over Pacers

Even with the game on the line, nothing could rattle Scottie Barnes. The 20-year-old Toronto Raptors rookie stepped to the free-throw line with an opportunity to take a three-point lead over the Indiana Pacers. There couldn't have been anyone the Pacers would have preferred to be taking the game-sealing free throws. Barnes had been 1-for-4 from the charity stripe coming into the final seconds and the scouting report on him coming out of college suggested he couldn't shoot. He'd been a 62% free-throw shooter in college. But this time, there was ice in Barnes' veins. For the third time in his first seven games, Barnes eclipsed the 20-point mark, nailing both his free throws and clinching an ugly 97-94 victory on Saturday night.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
AllRaptors

Watch: Nick Nurse Discusses Struggling Precious Achiuwa

Right now, less is more for Precious Achiuwa. After flashing everything the Toronto Raptors were looking for from their atypical center spot in the preseason, Achiuwa has come back down to earth in the regular season and hasn't quite adapted to tougher defenses. He's shooting just 45% in the restricted area, the worst of any player in the league attempting at least five shots in at the rim per game. Far too many of those shots have been ill-advised layups or jumpers against opposing centers with two or three inches on the 6-foot-9 Achiuwa.
NBA
AllRaptors

Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Calls Scottie Barnes the 'Frontrunner' for Rookie of the Year

There's a confidence about Scottie Barnes that's hard to miss. It's the thing that makes him so special, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Tuesday. The last time the Celtics saw the Toronto Raptors rookie he was in the process of posting a 25-point, 13-rebound night, the most impressive game of his young career. Sure, the box score stats were nice, but it was the way Barnes carried himself that stuck out to Udoka.
NBA
AllRaptors

Crafty Fred VanVleet Leads Raptors to 5th Straight Victory

Fred VanVleet has officially hit crafty vet status. "I'm a stickler, I'm a jerk. I'm that old angry man," VanVleet joked (sort of) Wednesday. At 27 years old, VanVleet has figured out exactly how to pester opposing defenses these days. He's not driving to the lane and getting frustrated by the bigs inside as he did earlier in his career. He's also not fazed by the extra attention defenses are paying to his three-point shot. Instead, he's just getting to the mid-range, the soft spot in NBA defenses, and letting it fly over and over again.
NBA
AllRaptors

Scottie Barnes Discusses Taking on His 'Brother' Jalen Suggs for the 1st Time

Scottie Barnes already gets it. He’s so locked in he doesn’t even pay attention to what’s going on on social media. He had no idea how excited Raptors fans were about the start of the season. He hadn’t seen all the Rookie of the Year talk or the Magic Johnson comparisons people were mentioning just five or so games into the year.
NBA
AllRaptors

Raptors Continue to Adjust to NBA's New Rule Changes

NBA offenses went too far last season. All the advanced analytics had turned the league into an offensive playground with teams jacking up three-pointers and masterfully collecting personal fouls with unorthodox shooting motions (Looking at you, James Harden). The league's offensive rating of 112.3 points per 100 possessions was the most in league history by a significant margin.
NBA
AllRaptors

Raptors Scottie Barnes Expected to Miss Monday's Game

The Toronto Raptors are expected to be without Scottie Barnes for Monday night's game against the New York Knicks. The team has listed the 20-year-old rookie as doubtful with a right thumb sprain he suffered late in Saturday night's win against the Indiana Pacers. The team ran X-rays on the thumb following the game which came back negative.
NBA
AllRaptors

Rotation Shake Up Works as Raptors Speed Past Pacers

There were no expectations of Dalano Banton when the Toronto Raptors decided to make him the 46th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. It’s not just that rookies rarely make an impact in the NBA and second-round picks even less so, but Banton was just barely on the radar coming out of college. He’d bounced around a pair of middling college programs, first at Western Kentucky and then at Nebraska, and wasn’t projected to be drafted in most mock drafts.
NBA
AllRaptors

New Contracts Have Allowed Khem Birch & Gary Trent Jr. to Thrive This Season

There’s an adage in sports about players in contract years. When things are going well it’s because a player is working hard and trying to get paid. Conversely, when things aren’t going well, they’re pressing and trying to do much to earn the big bucks. The same idea holds true after a contract year when so and so isn’t playing well because he got paid and doesn’t care anymore.
NBA
AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
158
Followers
634
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

Comments / 0

Community Policy