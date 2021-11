• Host Allegheny overcame a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to send Oberlin to a 42-38 defeat Nov. 13. The Yeomen (1-9) took a 35-23 lead on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Chris Allen Jr. to Christian Arnold at the 14:52 mark of the fourth. Allegheny responded with a TD pass to make it 35-29, then blocked a punt and scored on the next play to take a 36-35 lead. The Yeomen regained the lead with a Sam Bingaman field goal to make it 38-36, but Allegheny went ahead for good on a 9-yard TD pass with 1:37 remaining. Allen threw for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

OBERLIN, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO