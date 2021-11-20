ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#9OT Scoreboard: Week 13

By Aaron J. Montes
 6 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High school football playoffs are underway. Keep up to date with the scores here.

TEAMS SCORE TEAMS SCORE
PARKLAND
LUBBOCK COOPER (THURS.)
14
51 (F) 		CHAPIN
MANSFIELD SUMMIT
7
56 (F)
CLINT
WICHITA FALLS (THURS.)
19
53 (F) 		EASTLAKE
BYRON NELSON
14
63 (F)
EASTWOOD
BOSWELL
28
21 (F) 		HORIZON
GRAPEVINE
34
71 (F)
RIDER
ANDRESS
37
13 (F) 		V. SUE CLEVELAND
LAS CRUCES
35
24
LAKE WORTH
RIVERSIDE 		20
28 (F) 		CANUTILLO
RANDALL 		27
24 (F)
V. SUE CLEVELAND
LAS CRUCES
42
24 (F)
