9OT Scoreboard: Week 13

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High school football playoffs are underway. Keep up to date with the scores here.

TEAMS SCORE TEAMS SCORE PARKLAND

LUBBOCK COOPER (THURS.)

14

51 (F) CHAPIN

MANSFIELD SUMMIT

7

56 (F) CLINT

WICHITA FALLS (THURS.)

19

53 (F) EASTLAKE

BYRON NELSON

14

63 (F) EASTWOOD

BOSWELL

28

21 (F) HORIZON

GRAPEVINE

34

71 (F) RIDER

ANDRESS

37

13 (F) V. SUE CLEVELAND

LAS CRUCES

35

24 LAKE WORTH

RIVERSIDE 20

28 (F) CANUTILLO

RANDALL 27

24 (F) V. SUE CLEVELAND

LAS CRUCES

42

24 (F)

