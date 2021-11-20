ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A light on gerrymandering

I simply wanted to applaud Mr. James Fuller's article, "Kane County Board unhappy with new boundary map but likely to approve it" of Nov. 11, and the exemplary description of the process of boundary...

Galena Gazette

Democrats deny racial gerrymandering in legislative maps

SPRINGFIELD – Lawyers for the General Assembly’s Democratic leaders filed documents in federal court Wednesday denying that newly drawn state legislative district maps amount to racial gerrymandering, instead accusing the plaintiffs in the three lawsuits of trying to use race to redraw districts for their own purposes. Wednesday’s filings are...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
marylandmatters.org

Opinion: Gerrymandering Is a Problem on the Local Level, Too

The writer, vice chairman of the St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee lives in Leonardtown. Imagine a county led by five white male Republican county commissioners where each commissioner has the ability to appoint one person to a local redistricting board. Community members push the commissioners to appoint a balanced...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Friday letter: Donovan gerrymandered out of CD3

Vail’s Democratic State Senator, Kerry Donovan, was planning to run against Third District Republican Congressman Lauren Boebert in next year’s election. A popular and productive state legislator, Donovan figured to give Boebert a run for her money. All that came crashing down when the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission moved Donovan’s home county, Eagle County, out of CD3 and into CD2.
VAIL, CO
Fulton Sun

Gerrymandering surges as states redraw maps for House seats

North Carolina Republicans are well positioned to pick up at least two House seats in next year's election — but it's not because the state is getting redder. The state remains a perennial battleground, closely split between Democrats and Republicans in elections. In the last presidential race, Republican Donald Trump won by just more than 1 percentage point — the narrowest margin since Barack Obama barely won the state in 2008.
POLITICS
wamwamfm.com

Proposed Bill Could Limit COVID Vaccination Requirements

Governor Holcomb is signaling concerns about legislators’ proposed limits on private vaccine mandates. Holcomb says he’ll end Indiana’s 20-month health emergency next week if three provisions of his executive orders are added to state law. He says he’s pleased a proposed bill addresses all three, but the bill packages those provisions with new limits on vaccine requirements.
PUBLIC HEALTH
San José Spotlight

Robinson: Gerrymandering is American apartheid

New lines are in the process of being established in California and around the nation for Congress, state legislatures, local supervisors, city councils et al. In California, an independent commission draws congressional and state legislature lines, removing one of the most contentious issues from our state. But that hasn’t always...
U.S. POLITICS
kezi.com

Republican gerrymandering lawsuits tossed out by the Oregon Supreme Court

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two challenges filed by Republicans to new state legislative districts approved by lawmakers in September. Oregon gained a new, sixth U.S. House seat after the Census was completed in 2020, but the lawsuits were specifically about the 90 state legislative districts that will allow Democrats to continue to hold majorities in the state House and Senate. However, it will not guarantee the party the supermajority it currently holds.
SALEM, OR
West Central Tribune

Susan Estrich: Gerrymandering is a stinking political reality

The most famous person from my hometown of Marblehead, Massachusetts, is a former vice president of the United States by the name of Elbridge Gerry. Gerry is, fairly or unfairly, not remembered because of any major policies or programs or speeches or the like. His legacy is far more political than that.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Sacramento Bee

California should return to good old-fashioned gerrymandering — for democracy’s sake

Like a groggy grizzly stumbling out of hibernation, the California Citizens Redistricting Commission is having its decennial moment in the sun. Having advanced the dubious propositions that the territorial integrity of San Joaquin County must be maintained at all costs and metropolitan Sacramento might need a small crowd of congressional representatives, the commission has already provided reason to be grateful that it emerges rarely.
CALIFORNIA STATE
harvardmagazine.com

Nicholas Stephanopoulos: Why Does Gerrymandering Matter So Much?

Why Does Gerrymandering Matter So Much? Nicholas Stephanopoulos, a political scientist and legal scholar whose research focuses on gerrymandering, explains its effect on American democracy and how it might be stopped. Topics include recent state laws that limit voting, the voting-rights bills being debated in Congress, and the current state of “alignment” between voters’ wishes and government actions.
U.S. POLITICS
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: Partisan gerrymandering must end

In all that seems to divide us today, there are still a few core values Americans share across the political spectrum. Among those are democracy and fairness.  We believe strongly that the collective will of equal citizens should be reflected in public decisions, without unfair privileges or disadvantages. Whether our preferred candidate wins or loses, […] The post Commentary: Partisan gerrymandering must end appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
