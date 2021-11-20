A light on gerrymandering

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two challenges filed by Republicans to new state legislative districts approved by lawmakers in September. Oregon gained a new, sixth U.S. House seat after the Census was completed in 2020, but the lawsuits were specifically about the 90 state legislative districts that will allow Democrats to continue to hold majorities in the state House and Senate. However, it will not guarantee the party the supermajority it currently holds.

