Self-appointed guardians muzzle free speech

Judge Bruce Schroeder, who is presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, announced on Thursday that he has banned MSNBC from the courtroom for the remainder of the trail. Why? He isn’t sure. In explaining his decision, Schroder said that someone names James G. Morrison who identified himself as an MSNBC employee working under a producer named Irene Byon was pulled over and ticketed last night for running a red light while trying to following the jury bus. Schroeder said that the matter is being investigated. In the meantime, he’s going to go ahead and ban the network from...

KENOSHA, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO