Self-appointed guardians muzzle free speech

Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Hurrah! Finally a column by Susan Estrich with which I can agree wholeheartedly. She nailed the free speech issue regards the popular "Let's Go Brandon" chant. I can quibble with...

Reason.com

Government Regulation of Social Media Won't Protect Free Speech

Is it me or does the Facebook whistleblower's "bombshell" revelations seem like much ado about very little? The company's former product manager, Frances Haugen, has given the Securities and Exchange Commission and The Wall Street Journal thousands of internal documents that say more about the state of American culture than they do about the social-media company.
West Central Tribune

Susan Estrich: Bring back Brandon free speech

I missed the national moment that was Brandon. Blame it on work. If your head has been similarly buried in the sand, the Brandon moment involved a NASCAR audience yelling, "F--- Joe Biden," which the anchor clumsily translated as, "Let's go, Brandon" as she was interviewing the race winner, named Brandon. The moment inspired a rap song called "Let's Go Brandon."
Coast News

Commentary: Civil discourse and free speech

Words matter. Civility and reasoned discussion and debate are fundamental to the success of American legislative outcomes. Collaboration and compromise, too often lost in local, state and federal politics, create better results for the people we serve. In San Diego County, as in America, we need to encourage and reinforce...
iheart.com

Can building a SECOND INTERNET for free speech be done?!

Christopher Bedford, Chief Comms. Officer for RightForge, currently is in a battle to build a second internet — an extremely difficult and costly endeavor. But for proponents of free speech, it may be a necessary one…ESPECIALLY after social media platform Parler was taken down by Amazon web services for seemingly political reasons. Bedford explains to Glenn what's required to build a second internet and why it's so vital for 'the business of free speech.'
usustatesman.com

Letter to the Editor: Free Speech is Under Attack

A recent guest column was published about why Critical Race Theory, or CRT, should be banned at Utah State University. I would like to offer a refutation to this column and instead advocate for freedom of expression at USU. First, allow me to define CRT and explore its presence at...
Rolling Stone

Free Speech-Loving Fox News Is Thrilled That Rittenhouse Judge Banned MSNBC From the Courtroom

Judge Bruce Schroeder, who is presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, announced on Thursday that he has banned MSNBC from the courtroom for the remainder of the trail. Why? He isn’t sure. In explaining his decision, Schroder said that someone names James G. Morrison who identified himself as an MSNBC employee working under a producer named Irene Byon was pulled over and ticketed last night for running a red light while trying to following the jury bus. Schroeder said that the matter is being investigated. In the meantime, he’s going to go ahead and ban the network from...
FOXBusiness

Facebook’s Metaverse plans raise concerns over free speech, privacy rights

When Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg touted the company’s plans last month to build a virtual reality "metaverse" to supplant the internet, he proclaimed that users of this platform will be able to do "almost anything" they could imagine. Users, for instance, will be able to see concerts with...
The Blade

Editorial: Proposed law would chill free speech

Freedom of speech and assembly are bedrock principles on which a free society flourishes. Freedom of speech often is controversial, inconvenient, and uncomfortable to hear. Sometimes, like on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, or during the protests in response to George Floyd’s death in the summer of 2020, some protesters go rogue, and riots and chaos ensue.
houstonianonline.com

John Cleese puts himself on the free speech blacklist

Monty Python’s face has responded to reports that the community is building a blacklist of unwanted guests. This followed a presentation given earlier this week by art historian and television producer Andrew Graham Dixon. Presiding over the debate, he recited a speech by Adolf Hitler on art, stating that “bad taste and bad manners often go hand in hand”.
wknofm.org

TN Politics: When Politicians' 'Free Speech' Needs Solitary Confinement

Republican U.S. Representative Paul Gosar faced an unusual house censure this week for promoting and then declining to repudiate a video that superimposed his face over anime figures physically attacking progressive representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden. Political analyst Otis Sanford says that depicting violence against individuals should not...
scotscoop.com

Restriction of Free Speech

Journalists, inside and outside of the country, have run into similarly oppressive policies. According to the Latam Journalism Review, 61 cases of violence against journalists were documented between December 2019 and February 2020, along with 338 cases of press freedom violations between January and November 2020. With police raids on...
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
