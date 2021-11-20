ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Would leaders pledge?

Daily Herald
 6 days ago

It's very apparent the confusion and lack of direction in Washington isn't going to go away by itself....

Fortune

President Biden eats his Thanksgiving meal at $30 million Nantucket home of private equity billionaire David Rubenstein

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden will eat his Thanksgiving feast amongst family at the Nantucket mansion of private equity billionaire David Rubenstein, a move that Republicans are critiquing as out of touch as American consumers face an all-time-high bill for their own dinners due to rampant inflation.
The Independent

Army announces ‘most radical shake-up for decades’ amid cuts to troop numbers

The British Army has announced its “Future Soldier” programme, claiming the project offers the most radical reform for the last two decades in order to shape a force fit to fight the wars of the 21st century.The restructuring comes as the strength of the regular army is due to be reduced from 82,000 to 73,000 in the next four years, with focus on expeditionary units which can be deployed to conflict zones as well as setting up bases abroad.The new strategy will be buttressed by an investment of £41.3bn over the next decade on equipment, £8.6bn more than had previously...
Biden strikes far different tone after Arbery verdict than Rittenhouse

President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
Calls for $2,000 Stimulus Check as Families Lose Child Tax

PEOPLE are calling on Congress to send out a $2,000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving as 35million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks. The last check as part of the expanded Child Tax Credit program is set to go out to eligible American families on December 15.
Maryland's GOP Gov. mocked Trump for endorsing a rival to succeed him. 'I'd prefer endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points'

Gov. Larry Hogan mocked Trump for endorsing a primary challenger to his preferred successor. He said he would rather "endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points." The jab — a reference to Trump's poor 2020 performance in Maryland — escalates a long-running feud. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan...
Too Soon To Be Waving the White Flag on China

In The Australian newspaper on Monday, Hugh White gave us a picture of democratic defeat in the face of overwhelming Chinese dominance should war break out over Taiwan. ‘Going to war with China,’ he says, ‘will more likely destroy’ U.S. leadership. The chances of nuclear war ‘are quite high’ and ‘the chances of America winning such a war are very low’.
Hillary Clinton hits Americans as gullible, says they don't 'appreciate' Biden accomplishments

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday praised the legislative accomplishments of President Biden while appearing to claim that everyday Americans didn't understand or "appreciate" them. During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," Clinton complained about the successful "exploiting" of social media misinformation by Republicans, blaming the...
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

