Virginia will join only a handful of states in expanding Medicaid coverage to members for a year after pregnancy, officials announced Thursday. The extended services will start next year, but the move to augment postpartum care has been a priority for the state since 2020, when legislators passed budget language directing the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services to initiate the change. While the agency is responsible for administering the state’s Medicaid program, the move required approval from the federal government, which authorized expansion funds through the American Rescue Plan earlier this year.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO