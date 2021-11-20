ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walters scores 21 to carry Northeastern over Duquesne 71-55

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Shaquille Walters had a career-high 21 points as Northeastern topped Duquesne 71-55 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday night. Vito Cubrilo...

www.stltoday.com

The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

Meet assistant Matt Brady, Maryland men’s basketball’s ‘shot doctor’

The Xfinity Center is Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Matt Brady’s doctor’s office, and the players are his patients. For the past 17 years, Brady has been called the “shot doctor” because of his specialty in fixing players’ shooting form. During Brady’s time in College Park, players like senior guard Eric Ayala and junior forward Donta Scott have become frequent clients with the ...
MARYLAND STATE
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Players Receiving Hate Messages and Death Threats

Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday, a clip surfaced of Alabama head coach ranting about why he doesn’t particularly like the media and how negativity affects student athletes. In response, West Virginia punter Tyler Sumpter posted the video on social media with the following message: “Someone had to say it. We...
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cotton scores 23 to lift Yale over UMass 91-71

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Matthue Cotton had a career-high 23 points as Yale routed UMass 91-71 on Friday night. Azar Swain had 17 points for Yale (2-0). Jalen Gabbidon added 13 points. August Mahoney had seven rebounds. Noah Fernandes had 13 points for the Minutemen (1-1). Trent Buttrick added...
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Papas scores 22 to lift Monmouth over Towson 79-71

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — George Papas had 22 points as Monmouth got past Towson 79-71 on Saturday night. Papas hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Marcus McClary had 16 points for Monmouth (1-1). Walker Miller added 11 points and eight rebounds. Myles Foster had seven rebounds. Nicolas Timberlake had 18 points...
TOWSON, MD
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Shungu scores 19 to lift Vermont over Northern Iowa 71-57

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ben Shungu had 19 points as Vermont defeated Northern Iowa 71-57 on Thursday. Isaiah Powell had 17 points for Vermont (1-0) in its season opener. AJ Green had 19 points for the Panthers (0-2). Noah Carter and Austin Phyfe each added 11 points. Party of...
IOWA STATE
On3.com

Joel Klatt predicts hires for major head coaching vacancies

The head coaching carousel is alive and well in college football, and the offseason hasn’t even arrived. With Florida, LSU and USC among the premium jobs open at this point, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd, where he predicted who each of those three teams will hire as their next head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KEYT

Ingo carries Maine over Maine-Farmington 71-52

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Stephane Ingo recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to carry Maine to a 71-52 win over Maine-Farmington. Jack Kane led the Beavers on Friday with 14 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.
BASKETBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Carter, Vander Plas carry Ohio over Robert Morris 85-71

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Ohio topped Robert Morris 85-71 on Monday night. Ben Vander Plas added 17 points for the Bobcats, while Mark Sears chipped in 16. Vander Plas also had 11 rebounds. Ben Roderick had 14 points for Ohio (3-0).
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hunter carries UNC Greensboro over Coppin State 55-48

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Hunter recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead UNC Greensboro to a 55-48 win over Coppin State in nonconference play on Monday night. Khyre Thompson had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (3-0). De'Monte Buckingham added eight points and 12 rebounds. Jesse...
GREENSBORO, NC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Griffin scores 21 to carry Tulsa past Rhode Island 77-71

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 21 points as Tulsa beat Rhode Island 77-71 on Saturday night at the Sunshine Slam. Jeriah Horne had 17 points for Tulsa (3-1). Tim Dalger added 12 points. Makhel Mitchell had 20 points for the Rams (3-1). Jeremy Sheppard added 18 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tomahawk Nation

Inside the box score: UF 71, FSU 55

In what has become the Ham Special, sophomore Caleb Mills committed two fouls in the first 2:55 of the game (well, he was called for two) and then promptly sat on the bench until the 2nd half started. It probably doesn’t matter this game, but it’s difficult to stay mentally focused when you know you aren’t going to see the court for an hour of real time. It makes even less sense on a team that is 10-deep. The end result of this ultra conservative move was that Caleb Mills picked up his 3rd foul with less than five minutes left in the game and the outcome already decided, and he finished the game with three fouls. Thus far in the early season, 76 teams have faced at least 25 minutes with a roster that included a 2-foul player in the first half, and 90% of the coaches have chosen to allow the player to play more minutes in the first half, whereas FSU has not allowed a single possession. In the past seven years, FSU’s most aggressive 2-foul participation was 324th out of 351 teams. In the past three years, FSU has finished 345th, 341st, and 345th.
COLLEGE SPORTS
csurams.com

CSU With Second-Biggest Comeback In Program History To Win USVI Paradise Jam Championship Over Northeastern, 71-61

SAINT THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – After being 20 points down with 17 minutes to play, Colorado State put together the second-largest comeback in school history and defeated Northeastern, 71-61, in the 2021 USVI Paradise Jam Championship game Monday night. With the dramatic win, the Rams improved to 6-0 on the season, while the Huskies fell to 3-3 on the year.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Intensity was the difference for Florida in 71-55 win over FSU

The shots weren’t falling in the first half for the Florida Gators (2-0) who actually got out to an 8-2 lead in the first five minutes of the Gators 71-55 win over Florida State (1-1) on Sunday. The missed shots saw the Gators trail by two at halftime against the No. 20 Seminoles. But tenacious defense and an intensity on the boards were constant throughout the game and Florida would start hitting the shots in the second half to pull away from the in-state rivals and win for the first time in eight tries.
FLORIDA STATE
seminoles.com

Basketball Falls to Florida 71-55

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Senior Malik Osborne scored a team-high 18 points and freshman Matthew Cleveland scored 11 points as the No. 19/20 Florida State Seminoles fell short at Florida, 71-55. Osborne contributed three steals, while redshirt senior Anthony Polite grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. The Seminoles’ seven-game winning streak against the Gators, which began in 2014, ended this afternoon at the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.
FLORIDA STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nelson carries Manhattan over North Alabama 55-51

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Ant Nelson had 10 points and six rebounds as Manhattan narrowly defeated North Alabama 55-51 on Friday night. Nelson also had eight turnovers but only two assists. Jose Perez had five assists for Manhattan (3-1). Elijah Buchanan added four points and 11 rebounds. With baseball lockout...
ALABAMA STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wynter scores 20 to carry Drexel over Charlotte 67-55

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Camren Wynter scored 20 points and James Butler had 17 points and 16 rebounds as Drexel defeated Charlotte 67-55 on Tuesday. Xavier Bell added 11 points for Drexel (3-2). Jahmir Young had 20 points for the 49ers (3-2). ——— For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball...
NBA

