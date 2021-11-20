ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Creamy Chocolate Tiramisu

By foodcontessa
foodcontessa.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you like tiramisu dessert, then this chocolate tiramisu will satisfy your taste buds! Rich and creamy and very easy to prepare – this recipe is definitely one of my favorite desserts that I usually prepare for weakened of holidays. As an Italian, I really like to experiment with the classic...

foodcontessa.com

Comments / 1

Related
FIRST For Women

This Secret Ingredient Will Take Your Pumpkin Pie to the Next Level

During the holidays, my mom and I used to always bake pumpkin pie together to give to friends and family. It was a tradition I think of fondly, but I have to admit that after a few years I fell out of love with classic Thanksgiving dessert. The overwhelming sweetness just turned me off. Thankfully, my affinity for this pie was restored after I learned you can add sour cream to the pumpkin batter to really boost the flavor.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Cheese#Granulated Sugar#Semi Sweet Chocolate#Food Drink#Italian
WSB Radio

Thanksgiving basics: How to cook a turkey

Turkey is typically the star of the Thanksgiving Day table, but the idea of cooking a giant bird can be daunting. No matter how many people you’ll be serving or how big your turkey is, you’ll want to follow established guidelines to enjoy a tasty, safe bird. Cooking a turkey is surprisingly easy, but you’ll need to take precautions to make sure the bird is properly handled and cooked to a safe temperature. To ensure a holiday meal that everyone will enjoy, following this guide to how to cook a turkey.
FOOD & DRINKS
wsmag.net

Recipe for Arkansas Possum Pie

The star of your next spread can be hidden away in the refrigerator for a surprise delight for your guests. It’s topped with chocolate syrup and chopped pecans, and your loved ones just may vote it to be their favorite dish. It’s an Arkansas Possum Pie, made with three delicious...
RECIPES
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Southern ladies who can cook

When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Grandma’s Perfect Pie Crust

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Tender, buttery, and easy-to-make, my Grandma’s perfect pie crust is everything you need this Thanksgiving. It’s so foolproof, you won’t want store-bought again!. No matter the pie you want, this...
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
myrecipes.com

Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

We Tasted 7 Walmart Pies & This Is the Best

Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Power 96

Thanksgiving Stuffing Requires This One Delicious Minnesotan Ingredient

I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
recipes.net

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy