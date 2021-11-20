ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf broadcasting legend Judy Rankin says 2022 likely her last year in the booth

By Jay Rigdon
Awful Announcing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudy Rankin has worked in broadcasting for nearly 40 years, having entered the booth at the end of her decorated playing career. Honored Thursday night with the Commisioner’s Award at the LPGA Tour awards dinner, Rankin announced that she’d be retiring after 2022, when she’s likely to call four final events...

awfulannouncing.com

