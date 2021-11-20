Health System Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Natalia Cineas Recognized by Leading Nursing Foundations, Receives 2021 Daisy and Healthimpact Nurse Leader Award in Policy
Cineas is one of four individuals selected by a national panel of health care policy experts for her work improving the health of populations through compassionate care. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced that the system’s Chief Nurse Executive Natalia Cineas, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN received the 2021 DAISY Nurse Leader...www.nychealthandhospitals.org
