Thousands of kilometers under Earth's surface, under crushing pressures and scorching temperatures, the core of the planet can be found. There, an inner core consisting of a solid ball of nickel and iron is super-rotating inside the outer core, where the iron and nickel are fluid. The conditions of this outer core have now been recreated in a lab, by a team led by physicist Sébastien Merkel of the University of Lille in France – in such a way that scientists have been able to observe the structural deformation of iron. This not only has implications for understanding our own planet, but...

ASTRONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO