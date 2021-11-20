ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Discussing wins over the Falcons and Browns, Trent Brown 1-on-1

Patriots.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault...

www.patriots.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

Patriots OT Trent Brown contemplated retirement after near fatal IV mishap in 2020

FOXBORO — For Patriots right tackle Trent Brown, returning to action last Sunday against the Browns couldn’t have been timed any better. A year ago, while playing for the Raiders, Brown missed a kickoff in Cleveland due to a mishandled pregame IV that allowed air directly into his bloodstream. He passed out. According to Brown, he almost entered into cardiac arrest and died.
NFL
Boston

Patriots blow out Browns at home for 4th straight win

The New England Patriots put the rest of the AFC on notice once again by stomping out the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. There’s no longer any doubt: the Patriots are among the AFC’s best teams right now. New England’s (6-4) utter destruction of the Cleveland Browns (5-5)...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Takeaways: Nine Things We Learned From Big Win Over Browns

The New England Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, winning 45-7 at Gillette Stadium. Here are nine things we learned in that Week 10 matchup:. 1. This run is no fluke. The Patriots are legit contenders in the AFC. Now, is this a team that can win a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Browns#Patriots#Unfiltered#American Football
clevelandstar.com

Patriots remove RT Trent Brown from IR, add LB Jamie Collins to list

The New England Patriots activated starting right tackle Trent Brown off injured reserve and placed veteran linebacker Jamie Collins on the same list on Saturday, one day before a home game against the Cleveland Browns. Brown has been sidelined since suffering a calf injury in the season-opening game against the...
NFL
FanSided

Patriots news & notes: Trent Brown ‘all in’; Jakob Johnson praise

One of the strengths of the New England Patriots entering the 2021 NFL season was the offensive line. With the mammoth Trent Brown back, the O-line was touted as a top 5 unit in all the NFL but following the first play of Week 1 in which Brown suffered an injury, one of the strengths of the Patriots has been in shambles.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Patriots Notes: No Fine For Mac, Trent Brown Returns, Harris OUT Against Browns

With eight games remaining and riding a three-game winning streak, the New England Patriots and rookie quarterback Mac Jones find themselves right in the thick of, not only the AFC playoff race but the AFC East divisional race as well. Fortunately for the Patriots, they will continue to have Jones...
NFL
Patriots.com

How will Trent Brown's return impact Patriots o-line?

Trent Brown was activated on Saturday after spending close to two months on the sidelines since sustaining a calf injury just seven snaps into the first game of the season. Brown is available to return against the Browns, providing a boost along the edges of the offense. That's good news against one of the best defensive end duos in the league.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Patriots Mailbag: How Will Trent Brown Fit Back Into O-Line Equation?

Time for another New England Patriots mailbag. This week, we tackle:. — The ramifications of Trent Brown’s impending return. Now the o-line appears set after initial struggles, will the return of Trent brown upset the balance that has been found?. @DonaldPullen4. Do you agree that moving Trent Brown to LT...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Still See Prominent Role For Mike Onwenu With Trent Brown Back

As offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels explained it Wednesday, the New England Patriots’ decision to remove Mike Onwenu from their starting lineup was a practical one. Onwenu had started the previous three games at right tackle in place of an injured Trent Brown. With Brown healthy enough to return Sunday against the Cleveland Browns but not yet ready for a full workload, the Patriots opted to bump Onwenu into a reserve role rather than shift him back to left guard, where he played to begin the season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick explains how Patriots OT Trent Brown is 'all in every day'

Trent Brown appears to be close to his return back to the field for the New England Patriots. The starting tackle went down with a calf injury in the season-opener against the Miami Dolphins and he’s been on the injured reserve list since. Brown returned to practice this week and now the Patriots have 21 days to decide when they want to activate him, if they do at all.
NFL
chatsports.com

Patriots Lineman Trent Brown Says He 'Almost Died' After IV Issue in 2020

Patriots right tackle Trent Brown said Tuesday he considered retiring from football last year after a pre-game IV hospitalized him and brought about serious consequences. "To kind of come back and play against the Browns, I thought was pretty cool, because I almost died before we played them last year," Brown said. "When I was laid out on the floor, I definitely thought about my kids. I even thought about retiring, honestly. It was that scary. I was about to be done with it. Then after it kind of settled down a bit, I was fine.
NFL
The Big Lead

Trent Brown Almost Died With the Raiders in 2020

Trent Brown met with the media on Tuesday and the New England Patriots offensive tackle revealed a harrowing story. He claimed he almost died last year when an IV mishap caused an air bubble to enter his bloodstream prior to a Las Vegas Raiders game against the Cleveland Browns. Brown...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots OT Trent Brown reveals he nearly died before game last season due to medical mishap

New England Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown revealed that he almost died prior to a game last season after problems surfaced from an IV being administered. Brown was not a member of the Patriots but the Las Vegas Raiders at the time. The Raiders were set to play in Cleveland. Brown went through his normal pregame routine, which includes fluids being given to him through an IV. That’s when it all went wrong.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy