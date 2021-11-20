Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Discussing wins over the Falcons and Browns, Trent Brown 1-on-1

Patriots right tackle Trent Brown said Tuesday he considered retiring from football last year after a pre-game IV hospitalized him and brought about serious consequences. "To kind of come back and play against the Browns, I thought was pretty cool, because I almost died before we played them last year," Brown said. "When I was laid out on the floor, I definitely thought about my kids. I even thought about retiring, honestly. It was that scary. I was about to be done with it. Then after it kind of settled down a bit, I was fine.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO