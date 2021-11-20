ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOA, More than a Junk Drawer of Services, Podcast Says

alaska.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DMV, as an institution, may never escape comedic quips about bureaucracy. However, the Alaska DMV, Division of Motor Vehicles, undertook innovations in the worst of times — the pandemic — and residents are approving, says Paula Vrana, the new commissioner for a State department that goes mostly unnoticed: the Department...

gov.alaska.gov

Bangor Daily News

Official says more than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline

WASHINGTON — More than 90 percent of federal workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden announced in September that all federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no test-out option, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate.
alaska.gov

Public Safety Academy Graduates 25 New Law Enforcement Officers

ALET Session #21-02 includes eleven Alaska State Troopers, as well as recruits from several city, state, and borough police agencies. November 20, 2021 (Sitka, AK)— In a graduation ceremony in Sitka 25 new law enforcement officers received their badges today. The ceremony was closed to the public, but those that are interested can watch a video recording on the Alaska State Troopers Facebook page.

