Michigan 4-H is offering Financial Fitness and Fun sessions for youth through live online and self-guided formats. Being involved in a financial literacy program can prepare youths for lifelong financial success. According to Next Generation Personal Finance (NGPF), high school graduates with guaranteed financial education are 21% less likely to carry a balance on a credit card while in college, use subsidized student loans 13% more often, and are 3.5% more likely to submit the free application for federal student aid (FAFSA). Students who receive financial education are also less likely to fall prey to high-cost predatory loans than their peers who don’t have access to a personal finance curriculum. A national study by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) found that nearly half of Americans (49%) who have received more than 10 hours of financial education report spending less than they earn, compared with 36% of those people who received less than 10 hours of financial education.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO