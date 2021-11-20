Yomega Yoyo Commercial Is About As 90s As It Gets

Milk is a diet staple for many who prefer using it in their oatmeal, with a steaming cup of coffee, with protein shakes, and more. Unfortunately, it's not always an affordable pick for many. According to TIME, the average price of milk is currently estimated to be $3.59 for a gallon which is 26% higher than the prices that were prevalent in July 2018. Over the previous year, milk has seen a 4% increase. Think about this, though: Meat is actually more expensive and prices of boneless chuck roast have gone up by 28% in the last year.

