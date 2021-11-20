Tucsonans, ex-Wildcats going strong as NFL season hits second half

COLUMBUS — Backup Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller has been suspended from the football team following an arrest on suspicion of OVI Friday morning in Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV. >>Victim identified in deadly crash involving ex-Raider Henry Ruggs in Las Vegas. State troopers confirmed to the...
LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
Lane Kiffin has a coaching gig in the SEC that many would kill for, but apparently he is willing to leave it if a certain job becomes vacant. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reported on Thursday that Kiffin would be interested in leaving Ole Miss if he had an opportunity to coach at Miami.
Rhett Lathers was a 17-year-old standout football player at Arkansas City High School who was expected to play in the playoffs this weekend. Well, unfortunately, the season has been cut short, because the star football player was killed in a car accident that happened earlier this week. The 17 year...
On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
Let's go back to 2019. LSU came to town holding the number 1 ranking in the nation. Alabama looked ready to knock the Tigers off the pedestal. Unfortunately for us, the game ended in the Tigers victorious 46-41. We all felt bad after that loss, but one person certainly was reveling in Tide fans' sorrows.
As Bryce Young continues to bolster his resume for the 2021 Heisman Trophy award, much attention has already turned to whether he may soon follow in Mac Jones’ footsteps to be the next Alabama quarterback selected in the first round of an NFL Draft. Young has led Alabama to a...
Ed Orgeron isn’t returning as LSU football‘s head coach in 2022. Coach O and LSU agreed to part ways after the season, thanks to a lackluster 2020 season and an underwhelming start to the 2021 season. After the announcement was made, Orgeron spoke to the media and told reporters that...
A (somewhat misunderstood) Nick Saban quote from today’s SEC coaches teleconference got the college football world all atwitter this afternoon, with the notion that he could coach at Alabama for another decade. He didn’t exactly say that, but it didn’t stop it from becoming fodder today, to the point where even Steve Spurrier weighed in.
Kirk Herbstreit and the other College GameDay analysts discussed the open jobs in college football. There was certainly no consensus on who LSU should hire as its next head coach on College GameDay. Opinions varied wildly. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he would hire Cincinnati’s head coach away from the...
One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
Nick Saban appeared on College GameDay on Saturday morning. No, the Alabama coach didn’t make the trek to Cincinnati, where the popular ESPN pregame show was held, but he did appear via video ahead of Saturday night’s showdown against LSU. Saban was heartily booed during his interview, prompting analyst Kirk...
On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
LSU football could swing for the fences if Pete Thamel is right about Scott Woodward’s No. 1 target for the open coaching job. The biggest uncertainty in the SEC this fall might not be about who will win the conference or make it into the playoff. It’s about who LSU will choose to succeed Ed Orgeron when he departs at the end of the season.
It looks like this player doesn't plan to return to Clemson next season. Redshirt sophomore tight end Jaelyn Lay took to Twitter following the Tigers' 48-27 win over No. 10 Wake Forest and thanked (...)
The recent slew of Big 12 coaching changes have made Lincoln Riley "sick." In back-to-back weeks, Texas Tech has fired Matt Wells and TCU parted ways with legendary coach Gary Patterson, both following losses to Kansas State. “I feel strange,” Riley said during a Zoom press conference on Tuesday. “...
Marrero (La.) John Ehret four-star wide receiver Zavion Thomas was planning to announce his college commitment Tuesday but he has elected to push it back two days to Thanksgiving. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – has...
As expected, there are some LSU players already jumping into the transfer portal after the firing of Ed Orgeron, and one of those players is cornerback Elias Ricks. Ricks was one of the top defensive backs coming out of high school before he signed with LSU. Ricks told 247 Sports...
Comments / 0