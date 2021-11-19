ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Trending Penguins Players: Perhaps a turning point?

By PensBurgh
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

So this was not the best week for the Pittsburgh Penguins on the ice. It started with an ugly 6-3 loss to an Ottawa...

www.chatsports.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ex-Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist welcomed back to Pittsburgh

Patric Hornqvist was back in a familiar spot Thursday. Near the crease of one of the net in PPG Paints Arena. Thursday’s contest between the Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins was the first in Pittsburgh since Hornqvist was traded to the Panthers in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and forward Colton Sceviour in September 2020.
NHL
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Penguins: 3 Options to Replace Casey DeSmith

The Pittsburgh Penguins have encountered an up and down start to the 2021-22 season. There’s been lots of chatter about the injury bug and COVID-19’s ugly face, but there have also been a few players who have not performed to expectations. One, in particular, is backup goaltender Casey DeSmith, and it may be time for Penguins management to find a replacement.
NHL
sanantoniopost.com

Senators down 9 players to COVID for battle with Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins' roster has been in flux, but it's doubtful that their hosts Saturday, the Ottawa Senators, have much sympathy. The Senators have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19 cases. The count seems to change by the day and even by the hour, but coming out of Thursday's 2-0 lossagainst the Los Angeles Kings, they were without nine players plus associate coach Jack Capuano. All are vaccinated, and all had at least some symptoms.
NHL
#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Washington Capitals#Pens
litterboxcats.com

Recap: Panthers earn point in 3-2 shootout loss to Penguins

Aleksander Barkov scored his ninth goal of the season 2:30 into the third period to forge a tie, but the Florida Panthers ended up falling 3-2 in a shootout to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. After starting the season 10-0-1, the Panthers have now lost three games in...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Wild's Goligoski, Penguins' Rodrigues fined by Department of Player Safety

Minnesota Wild defenceman Alex Goligoski has received a league-maximum $5,000 fine for high-sticking Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle, the NHL's department of player safety announced Sunday. The department of player safety also announced Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues was be fined a league-maximum $2,500 for a dangerous trip on Ottawa...
NHL
litterboxcats.com

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins

ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoPens, #FLAvsPIT, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook. FLA IN SEASON SERIES: 2 of 3 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, PIT 4 (OT) - (Recap) 10/14/2021. NEXT MEETING: March 8, 2022. PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (6-0-0 .948 / 1.72 0SO)...
NHL
Times Leader

WBS Penguins lose lead, salvage point in shootout loss at Springfield

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Three goals in the first 13 minutes had the Penguins flying high on Friday night. They needed one more in the final 13 minutes just to salvage a point. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s early lead evaporated as Springfield scored four straight goals, and defenseman...
NHL
Yardbarker

Timberwolves fined $250,000 for player activities in September

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been handed an expensive reminder of what can and cannot happen as NBA teams prepare for seasons. On Monday, the Association announced the Timberwolves have been fined $250,000 "for violating league rules that prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside a team’s home market." The infraction occurred in Miami in early September.
NBA
Yardbarker

Falcons' Turning Point: Early Failed Fourth Down

Even 43-point losses have turning points. It's not hard to find it in the latest debacle for the Atlanta Falcons. When the game was still close, Atlanta coach Arthur Smith elected to go for fourth-and-7 instead of attempting a 49-yard field goal with a little more than four minutes remaining in the first quarter. At the time, the Cowboys led 7-3. Matt Ryan couldn't find anyone open on fourth down and sailed an incomplete pass in the direction of Russell Gage.
NFL
ESPN

Was Atlanta Falcons' blowout loss an aberration or perhaps a concerning trend?

ARLINGTON, Texas – They were celebrating last week, having shown their resolve and mettle in New Orleans. A week later, the Atlanta Falcons barely showed up. Nothing went right Sunday for Atlanta -- not on offense, not on defense, not on special teams. While some of that could be attributed to the topsy-turvy ride that is life in the NFL, the swings usually aren’t this bad, like they were in a 43-3 defeat to Dallas that was the team’s worst loss since 2004.
NFL
Sportico

Sporticast: Devils President Jake Reynolds Talks New Jersey, New Jerseys

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with Jake Reynolds, president of the New Jersey Devils, about the business of the NHL, and how the franchise fits into its parent company’s larger portfolio. The Devils are owned by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, also the parent of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, the Prudential Center and a handful of other sports, entertainment and real estate assets. It’s considered by many to be the ownership model of the future, and Reynolds discusses the advantages of being part of the larger company. The trio also talks about how hospitality and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Rams at 49ers predictions: Point spread, total, player props, trends for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 10

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will put a bow on Week 10 in the NFL when these two NFC West rivals go toe to toe at Levi's Stadium tonight during "Monday Night Football." L.A. captured the attention of the league this week after it was able to sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. following his release from the Browns. His addition has proven to be more of a necessity than the luxury it was initially billed as after fellow Rams receiver Robert Woods suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Friday's practice. That injury now thrusts Beckham into a bigger role within the offense as he's set to make his Rams debut. Meanwhile, the 49ers are looking to rebound following a loss to a hobbled Cardinals team in Week 9.
NFL
CBS DFW

Dallas Stars Raise Sticks And Money During ‘Hockey Fights Cancer Night’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Stars took on two opponents Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center. One the ice, they faced off against the Edmonton Oilers. But they also took on something that has touched many families, including ours here at CBS 11. It was Hockey Fights Cancer Night for the Stars and the rest of the NHL. Our friend, and former colleague, Dallas Cowboys radio analyst Babe Laufenberg dropped the puck in honor of his son, Luke, who passed away in 2019 after a tough battle with Leukemia. “I’m excited to do it, excited to do it in Luke’s name and Luke’s honor,” Laufenberg explained. “Quite honestly, I will be dropping the puck for not only Luke tonight, but every kid out there battling cancer, and every family battling cancer with their child.” Money raised through the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative goes to the American Cancer Society. The Stars beat the Oilers 4-1.
NHL
capitalsoutsider.com

Why Is Ovechkin Playing Well? Perhaps… “Points.”

Alex Ovechkin is playing better than ever, having notched three assists in Wednesday’s 6-3 win against Montreal, giving him 18 in only 20 games and matching last season’s total in 25 fewer games. He is now second in the league in points, one ahead of Connor McDavid and three behind Leon Draisaitl, but he’s doing this at 36 years old while those guys are in their mid-twenties. How does he keep up with those guys?
NHL

