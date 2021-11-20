ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kan. man given 8 life sentences for sexual assault of 2 girls

 6 days ago
WICHITA– A Kansas man has been sentenced to multiple life terms for sexually assaulting two underage girls in 2019, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office....

75-year-old Kan. man arrested on suspicion of rape, indecent liberties

SALINA — A 75-year-old Salina man was arrested Monday on multiple warrants that included rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Wednesday morning that Larry James Gregg, 75, Salina, was arrested on multiple warrants connected to a case from September in which two females, ages 14 and 18, reported Gregg had allegedly sexually assaulted them. The two, who are related to Gregg, reported that the alleged incidents took place in Salina seven to 10 years ago, Forrester said.
KANSAS STATE
Police: Kan. teen punched man after being caught in van

SALINA — A Salina teen was arrested on multiple requested charges that included theft and battery after an alleged incident Tuesday afternoon in central Salina. Officers were sent to the 500 block of Sunset Drive for the report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Lucas Bolen, 18, Salina, being held down by two people, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KANSAS STATE
Police ask for help to ID Kansas stabbing suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and asking the public for help to identify a suspect. Just after midnight Monday, police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 100 block of North St. Francis in Wichita, according to a social media report from police. When officers arrived,...
KANSAS STATE
Sheriff seeks tips about Kan. man missing since 2019

DICKINSON COUNTY - Law enforcement authorities are investigating a missing person and asking the public for help in locating a missing Enterprise, Kansas man. In January of 2019 Alex Michael Head, 34, of Enterprise, was reported missing. Since that time, efforts to locate Head and his vehicle have been unsuccessful, Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis said in a news release Tuesday.
KANSAS STATE
Man killed, 2 Kansas police officers injured in altercation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man was killed Monday and two Kansas City, Kansas, police officers were injured in an altercation, authorities said. Police spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said police responded around 2:30 p.m. to the city’s Coronado neighborhood after receiving a report that someone was standing in a road looking at the sky and jumping in front of traffic.
KANSAS STATE
Veteran officer to lead Topeka Police Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man who has spent his entire 27-year law enforcement career with the Topeka Police Department will now lead it. City Manager Brent Trout on Tuesday introduced Bryan Wheeles as the new police chief, effective immediately. He has served as interim chief since January, when Bill Cochran retired. The following month, Cochran took a newly created job as Trout's chief of staff.
TOPEKA, KS
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/22)

BOOKED: Janie Marie Strange on HPD Municipal case for criminal trespass on disorderly conduct with bond set at $2,500.00 C/S or 18-hour O.R. Bond. BOOKED: Hugo Favela on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250.00 cash/surety. RELEASED: Tara Bailey on Hoisington Municipal case for...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Cop Shop (11/22)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/22) At 6:52 a.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway MM 213. At 2:12 p.m. a fire was reported at 2234 NE 140 Avenue in Holyrood. Non-Injury Accident. At 5:53 p.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway. Great Bend...
GREAT BEND, KS
