Kan. man given 8 life sentences for sexual assault of 2 girls

SALINA — A 75-year-old Salina man was arrested Monday on multiple warrants that included rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Wednesday morning that Larry James Gregg, 75, Salina, was arrested on multiple warrants connected to a case from September in which two females, ages 14 and 18, reported Gregg had allegedly sexually assaulted them. The two, who are related to Gregg, reported that the alleged incidents took place in Salina seven to 10 years ago, Forrester said.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO