DURHAM, N.H. – The University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats hosted the men’s and women’s America East Championships two weekends ago in College Woods. On a sunny autumn day, the Wildcats competed against nine opposing schools in the final race before the NCAA Regional Championships. After finishing dead last in two of their first three races, the men’s team found improvement with a fifth-place finish in this one. On the women’s side, a valiant effort pits them a second-place finish in their race.

DURHAM, NH ・ 13 DAYS AGO