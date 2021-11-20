ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

Valley families in need become homeowners thanks to special program in Madera

By Nathalie Vera
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UoxRT_0d2S6vjZ00

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE) – Three Valley families in need will be spending Thanksgiving in brand new homes thanks to a program helping low-income residents become homeowners.

“It’s a happy change for me and my family,” shared Gerardo Ambrosio Robles, who became a homeowner on Friday after living in Madera for nearly two decades.

“They’re gonna be able to make tamales in their own home,” said Santos Garcia, the Mayor of Madera, referencing the upcoming holidays.

The Robles is one of three Madera families who received keys to their new Washington Avenue and Malone Street homes on Friday morning.

“We are very excited to welcome our final three families today,” Ashley Hedemann, Interim CEO at Habitat for Humanity Greater Fresno Area.  “They carry their own mortgages and they’re actually becoming homeowners.”

The City of Madera and Habitat for Humanity partnered for the project over the last two years. The city donated the land and pledged up to $300,000 in down payment assistance, or $60,000 per low-income homebuyer.

“If we can make that happen, they’re gonna be good residents and they’re gonna contribute in turn to the City of Madera,” the mayor said.

“Our partner families have to qualify for low-interest rate mortgage, and they have to put over 500 hours typically of sweat equity ,” said Hedemann.

That means families invest work into actually building their new homes.

“I believe this is a really good start for these three families. There’s a lot of families that are living multiple families in one home, in apartments,” Mayor Garcia said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madera, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Madera, CA
Society
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
City
Madera, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Weather#Ksee#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

‘Operation Christmas Presence’ kicks off in Fresno following string of retail burglaries across state

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – In the wake of a string of smash and grab burglaries across the state, Central Valley law enforcement agencies coming together for ‘Operation Christmas Presence’ to deliver a strong message, saying any kind of violence or chaos will not be tolerated. ‘Operation Christmas Presence’ is in its 24th year and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Local leaders gather to tout new infrastructure package and its impact on the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Local leaders came together Tuesday afternoon to offer a glimpse into the future of how President Biden’s trillion-dollar infrastructure package will start to rebuild not only our country but the Central Valley. Just a week ago, President Biden signed into law the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, investing over 1 […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County district attorney discusses 2021 unsolved crime rates, rising retail thefts across California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crimes in Fresno are going unsolved in 2021, according to crime reports obtained through a public request act from the Fresno Police Department. The reports reveal that only 13% of 580 shootings have ended in an arrest this year. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp says witness cooperation is vital to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy