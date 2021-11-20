ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dan Hampton on Bears’ upcoming game against the Ravens: ‘Trevis Gipson has got to be a factor now that Khalil Mack is out’

By balthimer
 6 days ago

Chicago Bears Hall of Famer and host of the Hamp and O’B Show , Dan Hampton joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to preview the Bears’ Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Larry Brown Sports

Le’Veon Bell sends tweet after being cut by Ravens

Le’Veon Bell is one of several veteran running backs the Baltimore Ravens signed this season after dealing with injuries to the position, but that experiment has seemingly come to an end. Bell was informed by the Ravens on Tuesday that he will be waived. He issued a statement on Twitter...
NFL
WGN Radio

Dan Hampton: ‘Nagy should’ve been terminated last January’

Dan Hampton of the Hamp & O’B Show joins Jon Hansen (filling in for Steve Bertrand) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether the Bears will lose to the Lions on Thanksgiving, and if this will be Matt Nagy’s last game. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Afternoon News#Maryvandevelde#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears notebook: Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks sit out practice

After a bye week of rest, linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive end Akiem Hicks, safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Allen Robinson needed a little more Wednesday. The four key Bears starters did not practice Wednesday as the Bears began preparations for a critical game against the Ravens on Sunday at Soldier Field.
NFL
New York Post

Lamar Jackson inactive for Ravens’ game against Bears due to illness

Lamar Jackson is inactive for the Ravens’ game against the Bears in Chicago on Sunday because of a non-COVID illness. A source told USA Today’s Josina Anderson that Jackson, the 24-year-old former MVP, is “not doing well enough to play.”. ESPN reported Saturday that a cold that swept through the...
NFL
Daily Herald

Brown out for Ravens against Bears, Jackson questionable

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out receiver Marquise Brown for Sunday's game at Chicago with a thigh injury. The Ravens also added Lamar Jackson to their injury report Saturday. The star quarterback is questionable because of an illness. Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he...
NFL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Bears Look to Break Four-Game Losing Streak Against the Ravens

Signs of offensive improvement as rookie quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears come up just short against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a primetime Monday night match-up. Up next, the Bears take on the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field on Sunday after their bye week hoping to break their four-game losing streak.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bears and Ravens In-Game Blog

Weather report from Soldier Field: It was damp but the sun is finding its way through clouds and it's actually going to wind up being a decent day to play. The Ravens could be down key players just like the Bears. WR Marquise Brown is out for the game and a decision will be made on QB Lamar Jackson 90 minutes prior to kickoff after the illness he has suffered from for four days has continued to be a problem. It is not related to COVID-19. Jackson is at Soldier Field so he will at least be in attendance. More word when in.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Former Calvert Hall QB Kenji Bahar among 3 signed to Ravens practice squad; OT Adrian Ealy released

The Ravens have found a replacement for third-string quarterback Trace McSorley. A day after the former Penn State standout was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals, the Ravens signed former Calvert Hall and Monmouth quarterback Kenji Bahar to the practice squad. The Ravens also signed cornerback Kevin Toliver and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith to the practice squad, while offensive tackle ...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

‘We’re Good’: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Says He’s Over His Cold, For Real This Time

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he really is over his cold this time. “No relapses, man, we’re good,” he said with a smile when asked about his illness on Wednesday. What happened between Friday, when he said he was feeling much better after missing two days of practice with a cold, and Saturday, when his condition was downgraded? “I have no clue,” said Jackson. In addition to being fatigued, Jackson said he was sweating a lot and felt chills. “I was out of it,” he said. “But I’m good now, I’m feeling great.” The starting quarterback was eventually ruled out...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields’ development has been temporarily interrupted. On a short week, it will be Andy Dalton’s show in Detroit.

Justin Fields’ growth process has been interrupted. For now, anyway, the focus is on Fields’ injured ribs. The Chicago Bears rookie left Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens early in the third quarter and did not return. He won’t play in Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit, and a more concrete timeline for his return has yet to emerge. What exactly is the severity of Fields’ injury? ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for in the Thanksgiving game between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, including the Matt Nagy scrutiny and Andy Dalton’s return — plus our Week 12 predictions

For a short week, the lead-up to the Chicago Bears’ game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday has had a whole lot of drama. An injury to rookie quarterback Justin Fields and the return of veteran Andy Dalton as the starter. A report that coach Matt Nagy had been told he will be fired after the Thanksgiving game and Nagy’s subsequent denial. And — oh, yeah — the Bears trying to move past a ...
NFL
