Dan Hampton on Bears’ upcoming game against the Ravens: ‘Trevis Gipson has got to be a factor now that Khalil Mack is out’

Weather report from Soldier Field: It was damp but the sun is finding its way through clouds and it's actually going to wind up being a decent day to play. The Ravens could be down key players just like the Bears. WR Marquise Brown is out for the game and a decision will be made on QB Lamar Jackson 90 minutes prior to kickoff after the illness he has suffered from for four days has continued to be a problem. It is not related to COVID-19. Jackson is at Soldier Field so he will at least be in attendance. More word when in.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO