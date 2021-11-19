Skip Ewing Celebrates With a New Christmas Album

The Season debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Season Album chart. Steve Perry rings in the holiday season with an impressive first week debut for The Season as the top holiday album in the country, landing at No. 1 on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart. The Season simultaneously debuted on four separate charts, also landing at No. 3 on Billboard’s Current Pop Album Chart, No. 6 on Billboard’s Current Album Sales Chart and No. 80 on Billboard’s Top 200. Co-produced by Perry and engineer Thom Flowers, the album’s immaculately arranged and richly nuanced sound was inspired by such time-honored holiday albums as Nat King Cole’s The Magic of Christmas and is the perfect vehicle for Perry’s warm and inviting vocal gifts.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO