Dread, Fear, Anger: Eco-Anxiety and How to Manage It

When you have an anxiety disorder, it might be difficult to tell the difference between regular nervousness, true fear, and persistent anxiety, which causes excessive worry or distress about a present or future moment, like ruminating about how people will judge you at a party or excessively dwelling on a work deadline. You might also be anxious about seemingly nothing at all. Even more confusing, anxiety disorder symptoms can range from that tell-tale worry to straight-up irritability to physical side effects like a racing heart or trouble sleeping.
