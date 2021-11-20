Dread, Fear, Anger: Eco-Anxiety and How to Manage It

Anxiety and stress go with public speaking for all but a lucky few. Now a recent study underscores the importance of recognizing and accepting those emotions rather than trying to deny them. According to the study, if you journal about your anxieties and stress, and accept them, letting them run their course, the result is improved mental health compared to the rest of us who judge ourselves. The negative moods don’t last as long and are not as powerful.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO