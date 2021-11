They still have some things to work on offensively, but five games into the 2021-22 basketball season Florida’s basketball team has shown they will likely be in any game they play because of a tough and relentless defense. The No. 23 Gators (5-0) have beaten major conference teams Florida State, Cal, and Ohio State. All three were physical wins with Wednesday night’s win over the Buckeyes one of the most physical games you will see. These guys are showing grit and toughness to win games even when they aren’t shooting well.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO