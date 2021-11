The next step is to sue all those who said reckless things about Kyle Rittenhouse, starting with President Joe Biden. I am concerned about civil suits by the deceaseds’ relatives. Remember that after his criminal trial, O.J. Simpson got sued by the victims’ survivors, and they were awarded a large money judgment. That case held that O.J. had killed his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman. Some lefty lawyers may take such a case, even though they are not likely to win, just to impoverish Kyle.

