Travelers through Dowd Junction have probably noticed the new pier and abutment walls erected on the banks of the Eagle River just upstream of the Gore Valley Trail bridge. The pier is hard to miss, rising approximately 26.5 feet above ground and an additional 42.5 feet below ground. These structures are part of an Eagle River Water & Sanitation District project that began in April to replace an aging sewer main that crosses the Eagle River in that area.

MINTURN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO