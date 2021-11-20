ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Assault, theft and possession of controlled substance reported in this week’s crime log

By Erick Estrada, The Shorthorn staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a wrapup of crimes reported from Nov. 7 to 11. On Nov. 11, an unaffiliated male reported being assaulted by an unidentified male during an argument, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. On Nov. 9, a female student reported being kissed by a male...

