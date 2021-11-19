Virginia Dept. of Health awards $6M grant to VCU Health System

A registered nurse on 4 St. Simons Tower at the Brunswick Campus, Moorea Pierce, R.N., BSN, was nominated for The DAISY Award by April Vezmar, a patient she cared for. Excerpts from the nomination include, “Moorea Pierce always introduced herself and the oncoming nurse at the beginning of a shift and at the end of her shift. She was always polite, courteous and respectful to me. She always brought my medicine on time, and she told me what they were and what they were for. If I had any questions, she took her time to answer them for me. When I called for her, she always came as quick as she could to see what I needed. She is very kind, knowledgeable and conscientious. She knows her job and performs it exceptionally. She helps other team members if they need assistance and she has a good attitude when she does it. This hospital needs a lot more nurses like her. She’s a true definition of a good nurse. She told me some things to help get and keep my blood pressure lower when I am back at home. She took the opportunity to tell me some ways to better take care of my health and I am very impressed with her thoroughness. She came into my room just to see if I needed anything without being asked. If she thought something wasn’t quite right, she wouldn’t ignore it...she would quickly check my vital signs and examine me. She made me feel like I was truly being cared for at this hospital. She is a caring nurse who takes her job seriously and performs it well. She is an asset to this hospital. Thank you Ms. Pierce for your care. She deserves this award!”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO