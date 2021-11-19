ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia Dept. of Health awards $6M grant to VCU Health System

By Contributed
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 7 days ago

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) awarded a $6 million grant to Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Health System to establish a statewide infection prevention training center. The new Virginia Infection Prevention Training Center, to be designed and implemented by VCU, will work in tandem with healthcare...

www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Comments / 0

