VIDEO: Man fires gun from car’s sunroof on Jackie Robinson Parkway

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- New video shows a brazen gunman fire from a moving car in Queens.

On Thursday at about 3:43 p.m., a person took out a firearm from inside a black sedan, while another person drove westbound on the Jackie Robinson Parkway near Exit 6, cops said.

The person then fired the gun twice before the car continued to drive on, police said.

The NYPD released video of the incident, which appears to show the suspect fire the gun from the car’s sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or on the Spanish line at 1-888-57-PISTA.

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

