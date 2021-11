Maneater is celebrating having reached over five million players with a free ray tracing update, available today for Xbox Series X. "Built from the ground up for Xbox Series X and PlayStation5 systems, today’s Maneater update brings the Gulf Coast to life by enhancing the realism and appearance of real-time reflections on the surface of water as well as the refractions above when looking up from below," a press release tells us. The update also brings performance and stability improvements and a range of fixes for HDR issues on the Xbox Series X, adjustments for UI, and gameplay fixes, as well as "additional checks to make sure players receive the proper rewards for completing objectives."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO