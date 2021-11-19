ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Lee Hodges putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

PGA Tour
 7 days ago

Lee Hodges hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John...

www.pgatour.com

PGA Tour

Taylor Pendrith rebounds from poor front in second round of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Taylor Pendrith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Pendrith finished his day tied for 39th at 5 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Keith Mitchell putts well in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Keith Mitchell chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole. In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Keith Mitchell hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day tied for 13th at 4 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
GOLF
Taylor Moore
thelines.com

2021 RSM Classic Odds

For full golf betting and 2021 RSM Classic odds, as well as other offerings and props, visit DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook. Webb Simpson is an annual favorite, and he has four top-10 finishes in the event and a pair of playoff losses including two years ago when Tyler Duncan won. Last year’s champion was another longshot playoff winner as Robert Streb prevailed over Kevin Kisner with Cameron Tringale one-stroke out of the playoff in third place following a low round of the day 62 on Sunday. Streb has won the event twice for his only two wins on the PGA TOUR, and he finished T5 at last week’s Houston Open.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Bogey-free 3-under 67 by David Lipsky in the first round at the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, David Lipsky hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lipsky finished his day tied for 83rd at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Cut prediction: The RSM Classic

Sea Island Resort (Seaside): -3.69 strokes per round. Sea Island Resort (Plantation): -3.3 strokes per round. 82 players at -4 or better (T55) 1. Corey Conners (T6, -8, 10.6%) 2. Russell Henley (T6, -8, 7.8%) 3. Sebastian Munoz (1, -10, 7.8%) 4. Scottie Scheffler (T10, -7, 7.4%) 5. Mackenzie Hughes...
GOLF
nbcsportsedge.com

Scottie Scheffler favored at year-end RSM Classic

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Scottie Scheffler narrowly missed out on his first career PGA Tour win...
GOLF
#Rsm Classic#Greens
Golf.com

2021 RSM Classic tee times: Second-round groupings for Friday

The 2021 RSM Classic continues on Friday with the second round at Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, Ga. You can find full Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Previewing RSM Classic Round 2. Thirty-year-old Max Homa is starting to make waves on...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Denny McCarthy putts way into RSM Classic contention despite double bogey

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Denny McCarthy made a mess of the eighth hole Saturday at the RSM Classic. There was a drive into a native area, a penalty stroke, a poor chip and putt that all added up to a double bogey-6. He was still smiling. McCarthy’s third-round 65...
GOLF
fantasyalarm.com

PGA DFS Playbook: The RSM Classic

I’ll tell you what, this wrap around schedule still throws me off. I should be used to it by now but it’s still crazy to me that golf is considered a year round sport but here we are in mid-November breaking down another event. The benefit of this time of year is you get to see more of the young players and grinders on the PGA Tour before the meat of the season begins. Most of these players are on the lower tier having to grind through the fall and winter while the top dogs can pick and choose the events they wish to attend, usually because of sponsorship responsibilities.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Fantasy Insider: The RSM Classic

Mackenzie Hughes is one to watch this week at Sea Island. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) The RSM Classic is the last official PGA TOUR event of 2021, so this is the last Fantasy Insider of the calendar year. The annual tradition of bridging the holiday break with all birthdays continues at the bottom of the page.
GOLF
Golf
Sports
nbcsportsedge.com

FanDuel Fit: The RSM Classic

Gamers will get their last helping of official PGA TOUR golf this week at The RSM Classic, at least until the new year. The venue for this week's event is Sea Island Golf Club where two courses will be utilized, the Seaside Course (three times) and the Plantation Course (once).
GOLF
PGA Tour

Expert Picks: The RSM Classic

Scottie Scheffler is on the brink of winning his first TOUR event, and it might come at Sea Island. (Carman Mandato/Getty Images) How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
GOLF
FanSided

Fantasy Golf: RSM Classic DFS Player Selections

This week, the PGA Tour travels to Sea Island, Georgia for the RSM Classic. Let’s take a look at the PGA Tour’s last full field tournament of the year from a fantasy golf perspective. Before I discuss my fantasy golf player selections I wanted to emphasize that the purpose of...
GOLF
numberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Golf Course Primer: The RSM Classic

The PGA Tour's final event in 2021 is upon us. And for this here course primer, we get to pull double duty, as The RSM Classic uses a two-course setup at Sea Island Resort. The Seaside and the Plantation courses are in play, and golfers will tackle each course once to start the event. Those making the cut will finish up both weekend rounds at the Seaside course.
GOLF
PGA Tour

How to watch The RSM Classic, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Sea Island, Georgia, provides a great backdrop for The RSM Classic once again. (Jennifer Perez/Getty Images) Round 1 of The RSM Classic takes place Thursday from Sea Island, Georgia. The field is deep, led by Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen, Jason Day and Webb Simpson. Tournament host Davis Love III will play once again this year.
GOLF
nbcsportsedge.com

RSM Classic: Go to Spaun in Final Round Three-Ball

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It didn’t look pretty at times, but Talor Gooch extended his lead...
GOLF

