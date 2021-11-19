Lee Hodges putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

For full golf betting and 2021 RSM Classic odds, as well as other offerings and props, visit DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook. Webb Simpson is an annual favorite, and he has four top-10 finishes in the event and a pair of playoff losses including two years ago when Tyler Duncan won. Last year’s champion was another longshot playoff winner as Robert Streb prevailed over Kevin Kisner with Cameron Tringale one-stroke out of the playoff in third place following a low round of the day 62 on Sunday. Streb has won the event twice for his only two wins on the PGA TOUR, and he finished T5 at last week’s Houston Open.
