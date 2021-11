All the focus for the Jets is on the future over the present — except when it comes to starting Joe Flacco at the most important position on the field. First-year head coach Robert Saleh, presiding over the youngest roster in the NFL, with the playoffs already out of reach for the 11th straight season, made the surprise decision Wednesday to name the 36-year-old Flacco as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Dolphins. The Jets traded a conditional sixth-round draft pick on Oct. 26 to the Eagles for Flacco in a much-criticized move that now makes a little more sense.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO