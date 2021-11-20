ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kan. man given 8 life sentences for sexual assault of 2 girls

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WICHITA– A Kansas man has been sentenced to multiple life terms for sexually assaulting two underage girls in 2019, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office....

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Judge sends Kan. woman to prison for ex-stepdad's murder

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Sedgwick County judge has sentenced a Wichita woman to life in prison for murdering her ex-stepfather during a plot designed to get back at him for allegedly molesting her as a child. Twenty-seven-year-old Micaela L. Spencer was sentenced Tuesday to at least 50 years for...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. man gets life sentence for carjacking, fatal wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man has been sentenced to life in prison for a carjacking and an accident that led to the death of another man. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the sentence Wednesday for Darren Matthew Johnson. Johnson was convicted in May of charges that included first-degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony and aggravated robbery.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

75-year-old Kan. man arrested on suspicion of rape, indecent liberties

SALINA — A 75-year-old Salina man was arrested Monday on multiple warrants that included rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Wednesday morning that Larry James Gregg, 75, Salina, was arrested on multiple warrants connected to a case from September in which two females, ages 14 and 18, reported Gregg had allegedly sexually assaulted them. The two, who are related to Gregg, reported that the alleged incidents took place in Salina seven to 10 years ago, Forrester said.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Derby, KS
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Derby, KS
Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
Hutch Post

Police: Kan. teen punched man after being caught in van

SALINA — A Salina teen was arrested on multiple requested charges that included theft and battery after an alleged incident Tuesday afternoon in central Salina. Officers were sent to the 500 block of Sunset Drive for the report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Lucas Bolen, 18, Salina, being held down by two people, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Scammers calling Reno Co. offenders to try to get money

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Sheriff's Office wants everyone to know they don't request electronic payment for arrest warrants. The department said Wednesday some scammers have been calling and telling people they are a Deputy from the Reno County Sheriff's Office. They tell the person there is an arrest...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff seeks tips about Kan. man missing since 2019

DICKINSON COUNTY - Law enforcement authorities are investigating a missing person and asking the public for help in locating a missing Enterprise, Kansas man. In January of 2019 Alex Michael Head, 34, of Enterprise, was reported missing. Since that time, efforts to locate Head and his vehicle have been unsuccessful, Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis said in a news release Tuesday.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Life Sentences#Derby Police
Hutch Post

All three defendants found guilty of Arbery murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — All three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday. The jury reached its decision after more than 10 hours of deliberations following a trial in which prosecutors argued that the defendants provoked a confrontation with Arbery and defense attorneys said their clients were acting in self-defense.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Hutch Post

Kansas man pleads guilty to income tax fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. – A Kansas man pleaded guilty to one count of making and subscribing a false return. According to court documents, Randall Brammell, 65, of Berryton owned and operated Brammell Construction Company and Lawn Mowing. He pleaded guilty to submitting a false 2016 income tax return to the Internal Revenue Service after failing to inform his tax preparer about a substantial number of business checks made out to him personally that he cashed instead of depositing into his business bank account. As a result, the gross income of his business that year was underreported by $139,918.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hutch Post

Truck believed to be part of double homicide is found

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday that it has found the 2000 red Ford F-150 truck involved in a double homicide case from Aug. 27. The truck was found after someone called authorities on a suspicious vehicle in a rural area of the county. Kyle Hardwick is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 56-year-old Marion Edward Bates and 58-year-old Phillip Duane Anstine.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police ID Kansas woman who died in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY— The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of Walker Avenue have identified the victim as 24-year-old Emileigh N. Wilson of Atchison, according to a media release from police. Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Walker...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Jury deliberations in Arbery death continue a 2nd day

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The jury is deliberating for a second day Wednesday in the trial of three white man charged with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia. It spent about six hours deliberating Tuesday before adjourning without a verdict. Jurors are weighing murder charges against father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Hutch Post

Police, postal service recover $13,000 sent from Kansas to Texas

BELOIT —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a scam and have recovered $13,000 in cash. On November 19, police received a report of a scam that involved someone who claimed to work for Amazon, according to a social media report from the Beloit Police Department. The incident led to an individual withdrawing $13,000 in United States currency, packaging it up, and attempting to ship the money to an address in Dallas.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

1 injured after semi rear-ends Kan. school bus with 23 on board

CHEROKEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Monday in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Peterbilt semi driven by Brian T. Nicholas, 53, Indianapolis, IN., was northbound on Kansas 7 at Cherokee, Kansas. The semi rear-ended a 2016 Freightliner school bus driven by...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy